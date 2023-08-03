A guide to visiting Czechia, Poland, Hungary, Austria, and Slovakia in 1 trip

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Central and Eastern Europe are regions worth exploring because of their distinct history, architecture, and culture. Prague, Krakow, Budapest, Vienna, Salzburg, and Bratislava are popular destinations for travelers exploring the region. The area is also a personal favorite because of all the things that I’ve mentioned and except for Vienna and Salzburg, the places in this itinerary are affordable destinations.

Getting a visa

Some of the basic requirements for visa applications include:

Valid passport

Photo (35x45mm)

Itinerary

Accommodation confirmation

Application form

Proof of occupation or business registration

Proof of funds (bank certificate, credit card statements, bank statements, etc.)

Contact the embassy you’ll apply in or visit their VFS page for a complete list of requirements.

For this itinerary, you can either start in Prague (Czechia) or Vienna (Austria). I’ve gotten two Schengen visas from both countries. You can check their VFS pages here:

Get into Europe

For this itinerary, you’ll start in Prague then return to Manila from Vienna. I often use Skyscanner to find affordable flights then book directly with an airline. Use the multi-city option to book tickets.

Get out of the airport

It’s easy to get to the city center from Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague. The most convenient and straightforward way is to take the Airport Express bus. The fare is around CZK100.

Currencies

The countries in this itinerary are all in the European Union. However, not all of them use the euro (€). Austria and Slovakia use the € while Czechia uses Czech Koruna (CZK), Poland uses zloty (zl), and Hungary uses Forint (HUF). You can use PH debit and credit cards during your trip. Bring euros and change only small amounts if you need to pay in cash.

Itinerary and places to visit

*This itinerary assumes you’ll start with one full day.

Prague

Get around Prague

You might not have to take public transportation if you’re an avid walker. However, the city is well connected with trams, buses, and a metro rail network to make exploring the city convenient. You can purchase a 24-hours transportation ticket for roughly CZK120.

Day 1

On your first full day in Prague, grab a quick bite and/or coffee and head out early to the old town to avoid the huge crowds. The historic center is one of the loveliest places in the city despite the crowds as the day goes on. The area is surrounded by beautiful buildings that are centuries old, restaurants, and cafes. Here you’ll find the town hall and the Astronomical Clock. Not too far from the clock is another famous landmark, the Church of Our Lady Before Tyn.

BOOKWORM’S DREAM. Klementinum Library. Joshua Berida/Rappler

After exploring the square, make your way to the Klementinum. You’ll have to join a tour of the interior to get inside. Here you’ll find one of the most beautiful libraries in Europe and fetching overlooking views of the city. Head on over to Wenceslas Square. Take your time and admire the city. The square dates to the 14th century when it used to be a horse market. Fast forward to today, it’s a popular place for events and gatherings. Here you’ll find the National Museum and numerous cafes, fast food chains, restaurants, and small food joints. You can have lunch here before heading out to other attractions in the city.

After eating, take the tram or walk to another famous destination, the Dancing House. Frank Gehry designed this modern architectural gem in the city. The curves of the building make it seem like a couple is dancing (hence the name!). After taking several photos, head on over to Vysehrad. The latter is a centuries old fortress overlooking the Vltava River. During ancient times, kings would stop here to pay their respects to their ancestors before their coronation.

WOBBLY. Dancing House. Joshua Berida/Rappler

After a long day of walking and sightseeing, you can get something to eat at Wenceslas Square or the old town square.

Fees:

CZK250 – National Museum

CZK300 – Klementinum

CZK300 – Astronomical Clock (inside)

CZK90 – Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul in Vysehrad

Day 2

On your second day, explore a different part of the city. After breakfast, make your way to Charles Bridge. The bridge is one of the oldest in Europe, dating to the 1350s. It provides beautiful views of the river and the city as you approach either side of it. Many statues of important figures line the bridge as you cross such as Emperor Charles IV, St. Wenceslas, St. John the Baptist, St. John of Nepomuk, and others.

Before heading for the castle, make a quick stop at the John Lennon Wall. Here you’ll find all sorts of graffiti commemorating the late Beatles member. After taking photos, take a leisurely walk to the Prague Castle complex. The area is surrounded by beautiful architectural gems, restaurants, cafes, and shops. You might want to grab a bite somewhere here if you want to eat lunch already.

On your way up to the castle, you might want to enter the baroque St. Nicholas Church. This 18th century church has a fetching façade and interiors full of frescoes and statues. After a quick visit to the church, head on over to the castle.

Prague Castle dates to 870 AD when it was a walled fortress. The castle grounds have grown over the centuries. You’ll find attractions such as the St. Vitus Cathedral, Vladislav Hall, Old Royal Palace, St. George’s Basilica, and others within its walls. The castle provides visitors with beautiful overlooking views of the city. The castle complex is huge and takes some hours to explore. The grounds are also a popular spot for a night visit.

Prague is lovely at night regardless of where you explore and linger. The castle grounds, Wenceslas Square, and the old town square are popular spots for visitors. You can end your days in any of these places.

Fees:

CZK100 – St. Nicolas Church

CZK250 – Prague Castle combo ticket

Day 3

After doing most of your sightseeing the first two days, take your time and revisit your favorite spots in the city or visit other neighborhoods and attractions before you take the overnight bus to Krakow.

You can look for schedules and book bus tickets here.

Krakow

Get around Krakow

Krakow is easy to explore on foot. Most of the attractions are within walking distance of each other. The furthest I walked was to the Jewish quarter. If you want to move around quickly, there are trams and buses. A single journey costs anywhere between zl3.80 to zl6 depending on the validity and zone. You can purchase a 24-hours travel card for zl15 (zone 1) or zl20 (zones 1 and 2). There are travel cards for longer stays. You could also use the ride hailing app Bolt. Using this is affordable since the city is quite small.

Day 4

You’ll most likely arrive early in the morning, head straight to your accommodation, and leave your things to hit the ground running. Grab something to eat at a café or bakery that’s open early. After eating, make the Wawel Castle complex your first stop.

The castle complex dates to the 16th century. Fast forward to today, the area is now home to multiple museums with displays and exhibits showcasing the lives of the royal court and the history of Poland. You can choose which among the exhibits you’d like to see such as the state rooms and/or royal apartments and others. After exploring the castle, make your way to Wawel Cathedral. The cathedral played an important role in the history of the country. This was where the Polish royal families held coronations, baptismal ceremonies, weddings, and funerals. The interior is opulent with many beautiful chapels built over the centuries.

After spending half a day exploring the Wawel Castle grounds, make your way back to the old town for the afternoon. The neighborhood feels like you stepped back in time with its cobblestone streets and centuries-old buildings and churches. Experience the hustle and bustle of market square, one of the biggest medieval town squares in Europe. The centuries old Cloth Hall used to be a main trading stop for merchants swapping goods for salt from Wieliczka. You’ll also find the fetching St. Mary’s Basilica not too far from the Cloth Hall. Inside you’ll find a striking altarpiece, nave, and stained-glass windows.

End your day in one of the cafes, restaurants, and pubs in the old town.

Fees:

zl22 – Wawel Cathedral

zl30-35 – Wawel Castle, visit here to purchase tickets online

zl15 – St. Mary’s Basilica

Day 5

On your second day, go on a day trip to Auschwitz-Birkenau and the Wieliczka Salt Mine. I would recommend booking an organized tour to maximize your day and visit both places efficiently. I booked a tour through GetYourGuide. There are tours for just Auschwitz-Birkenau or the salt mine if you don’t have the budget for a combined trip.

GATES. Auschwitz. Joshua Berida/Rappler

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Museum is a former concentration camp the Nazis used. The Nazis imprisoned more than a million Jews in this concentration camp, many of which either died because of dire living conditions or murder. Prepare for a heartbreaking experience from start to finish as the guide illustrates the modes of torture or murder, and they’ll also show you the poor living quarters the prisoners endured. You’ll see photos of prisoners and exhibits of clothes, pots, shoes, pans, and even hair which the Nazis intended to sell.

After your visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau, your guide will take you to the salt mine but before the tour starts, you’ll have a lunch break. Eat at one of the cafes or restaurants in the area.

SALT. Pope John Paull II salt statue in Wieliczka Salt Mine. Joshua Berida/Rappler

IMO the Wieliczka Salt Mine is one of the highlights of a trip to Poland. The salt mine is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors are allowed to see a few sections of the mine. You’ll have to follow your guide as you weave your way through chambers and up and down stairs. Each stop provides you with insights into how people extracted salt from the mine. You’ll also see detailed and fetching sculptures made of salt. After the tour, your guide will take you back to the city. Grab dinner in one of the restaurants in the old town or anywhere in the city.

Day 6

After breakfast, check out of your accommodation and leave your bags in the storage room. Make your way to the city’s Jewish quarter.

Make Oskar Schindler’s Enamel Factory your first stop. Oskar Schindler managed to save more than a thousand Jews during the Holocaust. He insisted that they were important to the production of enamelware in his factory. Steven Spielberg also made a movie about his actions in Schindler’s List, which came out in 1993. Some say Schindler was a hero while others say he was just an opportunist. You’ll get to know more about the complex decisions he made during the Nazi Occupation. Other than exhibits about Oskar Schindler, the factory is also a museum depicting different events during World War II and exhibits about various aspects of life during that time.

You may have noticed an area with empty chairs on your way to the Enamel Factory. These are a memorial to the Jews whom the Nazis forced to relocate. After a day of exploring the Jewish Quarter, you can return to the old town area to relax and eat while waiting for your overnight bus bound for Budapest.

Fees:

zl37 – Schindler’s Enamel Factory

You can look for schedules and book bus tickets here.

Budapest

Get around Budapest

Like the other cities on this list, Budapest is easy to move around in whether you go on foot or take public transportation. I often walked but also took the trams, buses, and metro during my visit. You can buy a 24-hour pass for HUF2,500 and a 72-hour pass for HUF5,500.

Day 7

After dropping your bags at your accommodation, make your way to St. Stephen’s Basilica. The church draws tourists with its remarkable façade. The church was only dedicated in 1905 because of numerous setbacks when construction started in the 1850s. The church is named after and dedicated to the country’s holy king, St. Stephen. The interiors are just as fetching as its exteriors with its mosaics, bronze reliefs, statues, and altarpiece.

MIRRORED. The Hungarian Parliament Building. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Make your way to the Hungarian Parliament Building, one of the most striking architectural gems in Hungary. The walk to the building will take you through one of the prettiest parts of the city. The Parliament Building’s inauguration in 1886 marked the 1,000th anniversary of the country. Take a few photos (or many) and grab brunch in one of the cafes and restaurants nearby. FYI this side of the city also provides you with great views of Buda and its most recognizable landmarks such as the Fisherman’s Bastion, Matthias Church, Buda Castle, and a couple of pretty churches. As you walk further away from the Parliament Building, you’ll see a memorial which is the Shoes on the Danube. The latter are a collection of shoes memorializing the victims of the Nazis.

IMPOSING. The Fisherman’s Bastion. Joshua Berida/Rappler

After crossing the river, make your way up to Castle Hill. You can take the funicular but walking up is free. Buda Castle is an 18th century relic that towers over the hill. It’s home to museums such as the Budapest History Museum and the Hungarian National Gallery. The castle grounds, courtyards, and the surrounding area take you back to a different time. The Buda Castle Complex is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

After exploring the castle grounds, make your way to Fisherman’s Bastion and Matthias Church. The church immediately grabs your attention with its striking exterior. It dates to 1269 and later became a mosque during the occupation of the Turks. It became a church again when the Turk’s occupation ended. Over the centuries, it has been the venue of many historic events such as coronations. You can go up the tower for overlooking views of the Danube River and the Pest side of the city for a fee. However, you can get similar views from the Fisherman’s Bastion for free. The Fisherman’s Bastion comprises of an assortment of more than a century old colonnades, towers, walls, and courtyards.

You can spend the rest of the afternoon here until sunset. The view of the Parliament Building from here is one of the best in the city. The Buda Castle complex, Matthias Church, and the Hungarian Parliament Building are all lit up at night. You can take several night pictures while making your way back to your accommodation or a place to eat. If you’re looking for a place to hang and get drinks, drop by Szimpla Kert. It’s one of the most famous ruin bars in Budapest.

Fees:

HUF2,500 – Matthias Church

Day 8

Grab breakfast or brunch in Budapest Central Market Hall. Here you’ll find shops, restaurants, and food stalls. You can’t leave Hungary without trying langos (fried bread with toppings) and Hungarian sausage (of course!). After getting your fill of Hungarian food, make your way to the City Park. Here you’ll find the Heroes and the Millennium Monument. Take some photos and check out the Vajdahunyad Castle. There are museums scattered in different parts of the park or just outside it if you want to check them out, these include the Museum of Fine Arts and Palace of Art. One of the main draws of the area is the famous Szechenyi Thermal Bath. The latter is one of the most popular in Budapest. If you have the budget and want to spend a few hours dipping in hot waters, Szechenyi is the spot for you. Check their website out for prices.

Spend the remainder of the day exploring different neighborhoods in Budapest. The Jewish Quarter has some nice, restaurants, cafes, and bars. The city itself is quite lovely. I enjoyed walking around. Budapest is a nice city to just chill around.

Day 9

Check out of your accommodation and spend your last day in Budapest hanging out in your favorite spots in the city or visiting other attractions. Buy souvenirs or shop for whatever floats your boat. The city is one of the cheapest places to visit in Europe. Take the late afternoon train bound for Vienna. You could also eat an early dinner in Budapest (because it’s much cheaper!) and then take an evening train to Vienna.

Look for schedules and book tickets:

After arriving in Vienna, check in your accommodation and look for a place to eat, if you haven’t eaten yet. There are limited options in the train station or go to the city center to look for more places to eat.

Vienna

Get around Vienna

Vienna is a walkable city with many of its attractions placed near each other or within walking distance of a tram, bus, or metro stop. Walking is still your cheapest option, but if you want to reduce traveling time, public transportation is a convenient and affordable option. You can purchase a 24-hour ticket for €8, a 48-hour ticket for €14.10, or a 72-hour ticket for €17.10. Don’t forget to validate your ticket at one of the machines before boarding. If you plan to do a lot of sightseeing per day, you can get a Vienna City Card. You can buy a 24-hour card for €17, a 48-hour card for €25, and a 72-hour card for €29. The card isn’t just for unlimited public transportation use, but it also provides discounts to some attractions. Read more about the card here.

Day 10

Check out of your accommodation and grab something to eat before exploring the city. Make your way to Karlskirche or St. Charles Church. This fetching baroque building dates to 1737. After a quick stop, head straight for Stephansplatz. The most prominent and popular attraction in this part of the city is the St. Stephen’s Cathedral. The cathedral has a history dating to the 12th century. It has undergone many renovations and additions since then with a mix of different architectural influences such as Gothic and Romanesque. The interior is just as lovely as the exterior. The cathedral is surrounded by various shops, cafes, and restaurants.

LANDMARK. St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Vienna is a city of museums, art galleries, statues of famous people, and fetching architecture. There’s many within walking distance of the cathedral. The Hofburg is a historic palace that used to be the seat of the Habsburgs. Fast forward to modern times, it’s now used by the President of Austria. Some parts of the palace are open to tourists and serve as museums. Other museums include the Albertina, Museum of Natural History, and the Kunsthistorisches Museum. Drop by some of the most striking architectural works in the city which include the Rathaus and the Vienna Opera House. After sightseeing and eating, make your way back to your accommodation. Take the late afternoon train bound for Salzburg.

GOLDEN. Vienna State Opera House. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Fees:

€17.50 – Sisi Museum Hofburg

€18.90 – Albertina

€8 – Karlskirche

Salzburg

Day 11

Check out of your accommodation and grab something to eat before exploring Salzburg. Before heading to the old town, drop by Mirabell Palace. The latter is a popular attraction because it was one of the filming locations of “The Sound of Music.” Visitors can only enter a few rooms inside the palace. The garden is also quite lovely for a leisurely stroll. Make your way to Salzburg’s charming old town.

GRAND. Mirabell Palace. Joshua Berida/Rappler

The historic center oozes with plenty of old-world charm with its architecture and laid-back atmosphere. Explore the quaint squares such as the Residenzplatz and Mozartplatz and narrow lanes. There are also many cafes and restaurants where you can rest, relax, and soak the ambiance in. Salzburg has plenty of beautiful churches such as the Salzburg Cathedral, Collegiate Church, St. Sebastian’s Church, and St. Peter’s Church. You’ll also find Mozart’s Birthplace (which is now a museum) in the city.

After lunch, spend the afternoon exploring Fortress Hohensalzburg. The fort is the most prominent feature of the city’s skyline. It provides beautiful views of the city below. The fort has a history that spans centuries dating to 1077. The complex is home to museums such as the Prince’s Apartments, Church of St. George, and the Fortress Museum.

SPRAWLING. Overlooking view from the fort. Joshua Berida/Rappler

After exploring Salzburg, take the train back to Vienna.

How to get to Salzburg: There are regular trains departing from Vienna to Salzburg. Buy your tickets weeks before your planned trip to get the lowest possible price. Look for schedules and prices here.

Fees:

€5 – Salzburg Cathedral

€10.80 – Fortress Hohensalzburg basic ticket

Bratislava

Day 12

Get an early start so that you can spend a whole day exploring Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. The main tourist sites are concentrated in the historic center and just outside of it. If you’re hungry, you can grab a bite somewhere in the old town. After eating, check out the Church of St. Elizabeth or more popularly known as the Blue Church. It dates to 1909 and has drawn the attention of tourists because of its distinct bright blue color. Make your way back to the old town square to see some of the city’s highlights. One of the fetching buildings you’ll see while exploring is the Primate’s Palace. The latter dates to the 18th century and is the venue where the Holy Roman Emperor and Napoleon signed the Peace of Pressburg in 1805.

BLUE CHURCH. This pastel-hued building is pleasant to look at. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Another landmark you’ll see while walking around the old town is the towering Michael’s Gate. The latter is a vestige of the walks constructed in the 14th century. Wander around Kapitulska Street and Hviezdoslav Square. You may have noticed some quirky statues while walking around the old town. One of the most popular and most photographed is Cumil, a statue of a worker sticking his head out of a manhole. If you’re already hungry after all that walking, you can eat in the old town before heading out to the castle in the afternoon.

CUMIL. One of the most unique landmarks in the area. Joshua Berida/Rappler

You’ll immediately notice Bratislava Castle looming over the old town from a distance. It’s one of the most recognizable places in the city. The castle provides visitors with overlooking views and is also a museum with exhibits, displays, and paintings. After exploring the castle, you can return to Vienna or spend the evening and have dinner in the city.

How to get to Bratislava: The cheapest way to reach this Slovakian city is by bus from Vienna. The one-way trip takes around 1.5 hours. I would recommend buying a return ticket for this day trip. You can book tickets here.

Fees:

€12 – Bratislava Castle

Vienna

Day 13

Spend half a day exploring the Schonbrunn Palace complex. The palace has a long history that spans three centuries. It used to be the summer residence of the Habsburgs. It has more than a thousand rooms and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Some of the notable stops while touring the palace include the Walnut Room, Imperial Apartments, and the rooms of Empress Maria Theresa. After visiting some of the rooms of the palace, you can wander around the gardens. Other places you can visit while in the palace complex include Gloriette, Privy and Orangery Gardens, and the Maze and Labyrinth.

How to get to Schonbrunn Palace:

Board a U4 line metro and alight at Schonbrunn. You can also board tram 10 or 16 and alight at Schonbrunn. Bus 10 A can also get you to the palace complex.

For the rest of the day, you can check out the museums you didn’t visit during your first day in Vienna. I only visited the Albertina during my visit. Some of the works you’ll see there include Picasso, Modigliani, Cezanne, Miro, and others. The Albertina also has temporary exhibits. I got to see some of Andy Warhol’s works when I visited. If you want to see another palace, the Belvedere is an option.

Fees:

€29 – Schonbrunn Palace Grand Tour ticket

€34 – Schonbrunn Palace Classic Pass and other attractions

Visit here for more information about ticket prices and passes.

€16.70 – Upper Belvedere Palace ticket

€14.60 – Lower Belvedere Palace ticket

Vienna

Day 14

Depending on your chosen departure time, you might have one day left in Vienna. You can spend the day visiting another museum if it’s within your budget, shop for souvenirs or whatever you fancy, or simply just hang out in one of the cafes or restaurants somewhere around St. Stephen’s Cathedral. After a hectic two weeks traveling around Central and Eastern Europe, might as well spend your last day relaxing.

How to get to the airport: Public transportation is your most affordable option.

By bus

A ticket bound for the airport costs €9.50 with reduced prices for those that fit into the categories.

Check here for more information.

By train

You can take the express train (S-Bahn line 7) for around €4.80 or the CAT (City Airport Train) for €14.90. The CAT train only departs from Wien Mitte Station.

Check here if you’re taking the CAT.

How much will you spend?

Except for Vienna and Salzburg in Austria, the other cities in this itinerary are budget-friendly. A budget of roughly €60 a day covers public transport, 1-2 paid attractions a day, food and drinks from supermarkets, groceries, and bakeries, the occasional meal in a budget restaurant, a day trip, and a bed in a hostel dorm. This is a rough average daily budget. You’ll spend more or less depending on the city. This budget doesn’t include flights, nights out, and shopping.

Vienna and Salzburg can cost you up to €80 a day while Budapest is one of the cheapest cities in Europe. You can spend just around €40 a day in Budapest following the same spending habits mentioned earlier. You’ll spend around €50 a day in Prague and Bratislava. Your budget for Krakow depends on whether you do the tour to both the salt mine and Auschwitz-Birkenau or if you don’t do any at all. If you decide to go on an organized day tour to both, your budget is around €70 a day. If you don’t bother going and just stay in the city, your budget is around €50.

You can go over the €60 a day budget if you can afford it and prefer staying in private rooms. You have plenty of accommodation types to choose from. Sky’s the limit for big time spenders.

Money saving tips

The most expensive country for this trip is Austria and all the others are affordable European destinations. However, you can still save money during each stop.

Consider staying in a hostel dorm. You not only save money but can also meet and make new friends. This is an option if you’re traveling alone.

The cheapest meals, food, and drinks you can buy are in supermarkets, kebab joints, bakeries, and pizza places.

If you want to sample local food at a restaurant, eat out for lunch because it’s cheaper than dinner.

Buy the day or multi-day transportation passes. This pays off quickly when you take multiple trips on the bus or metro. However, walking is still your cheapest option to get around.

If you’re doing a lot of sightseeing in a short amount of time, consider buying a city pass which includes multiple attractions and activities.

Buy your bus and train tickets weeks in advance, prices are usually cheaper this way.

– Rappler.com

Joshua Berida is a writer that loves to travel. He blogs at www.thewanderingjuan.net.