Tagaytay staycation? Visit Hotel Casiana, a Scandinavian-inspired spot at heart of the city

MANILA, Philippines – Who else just takes a spontaneous drive to Tagyatay for a quick, out-of-town getaway? The city’s cool climate, diverse food scene, pasalubong spots, and majestic views make it a favorite rest-cation destination for Manileños who want a break from the humid, busy Metro (that is, if the day’s Tagaytay traffic isn’t just as bad as Manila’s)!

If you enjoy a good, ol’ cozy staycation like me, with a good balance of both privacy and the city bustle, then check out Hotel Casiana, a simple but sophisticated 10-story hotel that’s managed by Enderun Colleges. It’s located along the Tagaytay-Nasugbu main highway and a short distance away from Sky Ranch’s restaurants and shops.

EXTERIOR AT NIGHT. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

“Your tranquil home in the heart of Tagaytay” is the hotel’s tagline, and that’s right – it’s still in the middle of the city but conveniently nestled behind the congested public highway, so you can enjoy less traffic, less noise, more silence, and more peace. It’s not hard to find, either!

Minimalism is the motto

It’s not a fancy, five-star hotel with luxurious amenities and carpeted floors, and that’s perfectly fine (and even better for allergic rhinitis sufferers like me) – minimalism is Hotel Casiana’s motto, and this reflects in the Scandinavian-inspired interiors, Zen-like elements, modern fixtures, and clean environment that welcomes you as you enter the bright, airy, and spacious hotel lobby.

LOBBY. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The high ceiling, tall windows, and abundant natural light felt like a breath of fresh air, and even the hallways reminded me of an aspirational modern condo.

HIGH-CEILING LOBBY. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

HALLWAYS AT NIGHT. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

It’s a relatively new hotel that opened during the pandemic in December 2020 but closed down after due to lockdown restrictions. The hotel fully reopened in late 2021, and the staff has been gradually seeing an influx of families, business travelers, and couples since then.

SECOND FLOOR VIEW. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

When I checked in during a slow Saturday, there weren’t many guests around, which I appreciated. While waiting for the concierge, you can either sit down on any of the lobby’s sofas, or you could visit the neighboring Café Casiana like I did and enjoy a refreshingly delicious iced caramel macchiato!

CAFE CASIANA. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Comfy seats aside, the hotel’s resident café also offers a menu of homemade pastries, chips, and other snack bar fare, as well as fruit shakes, tea, and blended, hot, or iced espresso beverages. It’s a cozy, quiet area to catch up on work, read a book, or have an intimate conversation in.

CAFE SEATING. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Walk up the stairs to the hotel’s second floor and you’ll see a cocktail bar that operates at night and leads to Hotel Casiana’s wide outdoor deck with huge sofas to lounge in.

AL FRESCO DECK. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The area is perfect for barkadas looking to bask in the cool Tagaytay night winds, drink in hand. Hate stairs? Don’t worry, there’s an elevator to get you to all floors.

Scandinavian #RoomGoals

Hotel Casiana has over 100 rooms, depending on what you need – there’s Deluxe Twin, Deluxe Family, Three and Two Bedroom Suites, and even a Penthouse Suite, with single, king, or queen beds.

FOR BINGE-WATCHING. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

SUITE LIVING ROOM. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

For the bigger rooms, there’s even a kitchenette and dining area provided.

BEDROOM SUITE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

I entered our Deluxe Double Room and immediately grew a liking to its distinct, classy, Muji vibe, which has always been my dream home aesthetic.

DELUXE DOUBLE ROOM. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The uncluttered 40-square-meter room’s simple and minimalistic design included light-wooden fixtures and furniture, grey walls, and warm, cozy lighting. The large, king-sized bed is across a Smart TV that has Netflix installed for easier binge-watching.

OPEN CURTAINS. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Both sheer and grey blackout curtains adorn the large sliding windows, which open to a spacious balcony that can fit up to three guests and a two-seater table. Our room had the pool view, which was nice to look at while enjoying a warm cup of coffee amid the cool Tagaytay breeze.

BALCONY. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Other amenities included in the airconditioned room are free WiFi; complimentary water in the mini-fridge; electric kettle; instant coffee; a safe; basic comfort room toiletries; and 24/7 concierge and room service. Plus points for the Philips Air Purifier per room!

HEPA FILTER AIR PURIFIER. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

WARM LIGHTING. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

A heads-up – the CR was a bit smaller than I expected and didn’t have the same warm, soft lighting as the bedroom.

COMFORT ROOM. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

An overnight stay at Hotel Casiana’s Deluxe Double or Twin Room goes for at least P3,900 to P4,750 (with/without free breakfast), which is, in my opinion, a steal. For the same room but with a pool view, rates can go for P4,400 to P5,250. The hotel also offers discounted rates regularly – currently, there’s a Rainy Season Deal applicable for bookings from July 1 to September 30.

It’s a worthy price to pay for a chill staycation that feels like budget simple luxury – it’s easy to hole in your room during the day, and exciting to chill in at night after you’re done and tired from exploring Tagaytay.

Other things to do

Aside from family staycations, Hotel Casiana can also cater to company outings, conferences, or events, as the ground floor houses a few conference rooms and banquets. There’s also a 24/7 ATM at the lobby, and a gym, spa, and indoor playground that are currently under renovation.

HEATED POOL. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

There’s also a heated pool at the ground floor, which is open from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm. It’s big enough for a group of 10 to swim in, and the area also comes with an outdoor rain shower, chaise lounges, and even an al fresco bar for late-night pool parties or hangouts.

RESTO SIGN. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

If you’re too lazy to head out and just need some grub to fill you up, Binhi Bistro might satisfy – the third-party establishment offers a variety of Filipino, Western, Chinese, and fushion dishes for lunch, dinner, and breakfast.

BISTRO INTERIORS. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The stay also comes with free breakfast buffet, but sadly, my snoozed alarm clock didn’t let me wake up early enough to try it. By August, the restaurant’s current outsourced management will be turned over to Enderun Colleges, who will also be redoing the menu.

ANGUS TRUFFLE PASTA. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

I tried a random assortment of dishes – the Creamy Truffle Pasta had chunks of tender Angus beef on top, which was the bigger star of the show than the pasta; and a comforting Bangus Sinigang (I know, weird match), which I enjoyed served piping hot and in its own pot for sharing with rice.

BANGUS SINIGANG. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Sizzling Tofu Sisig was also a good vegetarian ulam or pulutan, with huge chunks of crisp-soft tofu cubes mixed in a creamy, tangy, mayo sauce.

TOFU SISIG. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The servings were big enough that I had leftovers to take home. Although the floral decor of the restaurant was pretty, the place was empty and quite “dead” when we dined in during Sunday lunch, so the ambiance wasn’t the best.

CONCIERGE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The next time you need a short but sweet break from the city (which, let’s be honest, we all do from time to time), Hotel Casiana is a good option for your next Tagaytay staycation with family, friends, or your S.O. It’s nothing fancy, but that’s the beauty of it – sometimes, a change in scenery and a good ol’ comfy hotel bed is all you really need to relax and recharge. – Rappler.com

You can check out Hotel Casiana’s rooms and rates online. To book a reservation, you can send an email to reservations@hotelcasiana.com or visit Hotel Casiana on Facebook.