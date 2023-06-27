Fantastic! Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse now open to AirBnb guests



MANILA, Philippines – Ready to live in your own Barbie world? Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is back on AirBnb and this time, Ken’s hosting!

To celebrate the highly anticipated release of the upcoming film Barbie, Ken is offering fans a stay at the newly revamped Malibu DreamHouse in all its Ken-dom glory.

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” said Ken in a press release. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs.”

Photo courtesy of AirBnb

Beginning Monday, July 17 at 10 am PT, fans will be able to book Ken’s bedroom in the pink oceanfront mansion for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22, 2023 through AirBnb.

Since Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on the picture-plastic paradise, all stays will be free of charge! However, guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.

During their stay in the DreamHouse, guests can expect to live life in technicolor by taking a spin through Ken’s awesome wardrobe to find their best beach fit, creating rock’n’roll moments using his guitar, sunbathing and chillaxing by the infinity pool, channeling their inner cowboy on the outdoor disco dance floor, taking home their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala rollerblades and surfboards – and more!

Photo courtesy of AirBnb

Photo courtesy of AirBnb

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, written by Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, and stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

It is slated to release in Philippine cinemas on July 19, 2023.

AirBnb was founded in 2007 and has since welcomed 4 million hosts and 1.4 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. – with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.