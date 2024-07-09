Getting a Korean visa is now easier for some Filipinos. Do you qualify?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) Is South Korea your dream destination? Read on to see if you qualify for the Korean embassy's simplification of visa requirements!

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published on January 30, 2024, and republished with updates.

MANILA, Philippines – For some of us whose dream destination is South Korea, crossing this item off our bucket list has just gotten easier.

The Korean embassy in the Philippines announced that until December 31, 2024, it will be simplifying the requirements for Korean visa applications for specific types of applicants and their immediate family members.

All types of applicants listed below and their immediate family members (e.g. parents, minor children, adult children who can provide proof that they are students, spouse, and spouse’s parents) no longer have to submit bank certificates, bank statements, and income tax returns (ITRs).

In lieu of their bank certificates, bank statements, and ITRs, each type of applicant will be required to submit certain documents, indicated per category below.

On top of those documents that must be submitted, general documents like the application form, passport bio-page copy, and proof of relationship (for those traveling with immediate family members) will still be required as well.

Here are the individuals qualified for simplified visa requirements:

Professional license holders

Physicians, dentists, lawyers, certified public accountants, pharmacists, and veterinarians holding a valid Professional Regulation Commission ID just need to submit the original copy of their certificate of employment and a copy of their PRC ID, or Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID for lawyers, along with the general documents.

Holders of specific credit card types

Credit card holders listed below should submit the original copy of their certificate of employment, a photocopy of the front of their credit card showing complete information (do not include the back of the card), and their credit card monthly billing statements for the last three months, along with the general documents.

Note that only principal credit card holders, not supplementary credit card holders, are covered by the simplified visa requirements. Immediate family members of principal credit card holders are covered as well.

For BDO Gold credit card holders, here are the types of cards that qualify:

Mastercard Gold

Visa Gold

JCB Gold

UnionPay Gold

Diners Club International

American Express Cashback

American Express Explorer

Meanwhile, these are the types of BDO Elite credit cards that qualify:

Mastercard Titanium, Platinum, and World Elite

Visa Platinum

JCB Platinum

UnionPay Diamond

Diners Club Premiere

American Express Platinum

American Express International Dollar Charge Cards (Platinum, Gold, and Green)

Effective July 22, certain Metrobank, BPI, and RCBC credit cards will also qualify for the simplification of requirements.

The following are the eligible Metrobank credit card types:

World Mastercard

Femme Signature Visa

Travel Platinum Visa

Platinum Mastercard

Dollar Mastercard

Meanwhile, for BPI Gold, the Gold Rewards credit card is the only type of card that is eligible for the relaxed visa requirements.

But these BPI Elite credit cards also qualify:

Platinum Rewards

Amore Platinum Cashback

Signature Card

At the Gold level of RCBC, credit card types that qualify are:

Mastercard Gold

Visa Flex Gold

JCB Gold

As for RCBC credit cards at the Elite level, here are the eligible types:

Black Mastercard

Diamond Mastercard

YGC Rewards Plus Platinum

Hexagon Privilege

Visa Platinum

JCB Platinum

UnionPay Diamond

Visa Infinite

World Mastercard and variants (RCBC Hexagon Priority, RCBC Balesin World, RCBC The City Club World)

Elected politicians

Elected politicians who are members of the Senate, members of the House of Representatives, governors, city or municipality mayors, and provincial board members must submit the original copy of their certificate of employment or certificate of appointment, along with the general documents.

Individuals who fall under this category must properly disclose their affiliated organization, working period or term in office, position, and salary. According to the Korean embassy, failure to provide these details could result in “disadvantages” for the applicant.

Certain government officials

Government officials who hold positions higher than or equivalent to assistant secretary of the executive branch and brigadier general of the Armed Forces of the Philippines or the Philippine National Police must submit the original copy of their certificate of employment, along with the general documents.

Similar to the elected politicians category, the disclosure of their affiliated organization, working period or term in office, position, and salary is required. If any information is left out and/or cannot be verified by the Korean embassy “due to a lack of contact with HR,” the applicant could face “disadvantages.”

This bracket covers those with permanent positions, and not those who hold acting positions. – Rappler.com