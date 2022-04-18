Where to stay in Bicol: Get cozy in these homes away from home

MANILA, Philippines – One has to call it a day after a dip in the ocean or an extreme adventure in the mountains, so for the last hurrah of our Bicol tour, allow me to list the comfiest, most relaxing places for you to stay in as a staycationista or traveler on pause.

Unpopular opinion: the usual hotels are overrated. If you want to feel at home away from home, the following accommodations will be more to your liking.

Residencia Del Hamor Beach Front, Sorsogon

One of the newest attractions in Bicol, having opened only in 2021, the Mediterranean-style Residencia Del Hamor Beach Front in San Sebastian, Sta. Magdalena, Sorsogon totally give us Santorini vibes!

Its breathtaking views will surely make you fall in love with the place. The clean and sleek architecture echoes that of the famous destination in Greece, and its white sand and crystal-clear waters make everything even more beautiful.

Like Santorini, the place is perfect for staycations and intimate occasions such as weddings, proposals, and other private celebrations.

If you like to add some spice to your little vacation, you can kayak, dive, snorkel, and avail of their day tour packages, which includes an island hopping tour.

You can also relax in their newly-opened spa, available for check-in and walk-in guests via reservation.

Meanwhile, the actual Residencia Del Hamor is another destination worthy of your attention, located on the foothills of Mt. Bulusan in Casiguran, Sorsogon. Opposite the Beach Front, this private sanctuary is surrounded by lush greenery and rich vegetation.

Casita Aurora Bed & Breakfast, Albay

With quite a lot of warm reviews from guests over the years, Casita Aurora is a beautiful place to stay in while you’re in Bicol. It is a family-run bed & breakfast located in the Old Albay district of Legazpi City.

From the outside, you’ll immediately feel that ancestral vibe, which was the exact inspiration of the owners – “old Filipino homes in more genteel times.”

The upcycled pieces all over the house are balanced by modern amenities, such as en suite T&B (hot & cold shower), air-conditioning, cable TV, and wifi. Your stay also comes with a complimentary breakfast to make sure you start the day full and feeling good.

For those probinsya feels, there is a garden as well as a rooftop with a stunning view of the Mayon Volcano.

Its location makes way for many other conveniences, being walking distance to Albay Cathedral, City Hall, the Provincial Capitol, restaurants, and convenience stores. It is also easily accessible via public transportation, so there is no need to worry about hopping from there to your next destination.

The owners are friendly and accommodating, so you’ll come as guests and leave as friends, as they like to describe it.

Catanduanes Midtown Inn, Catanduanes

If you happen to be in Catanduanes and are looking for a place, don’t stress, because the Catanduanes Midtown Inn is located right at the heart of Virac Town.

It is a hotel, but it doesn’t feel like one, thanks to the historical, nostalgic vibe the white and brown architecture gives off. You are guaranteed a great first impression: peaceful, cozy, and quiet.

There is a cafe and resto with wifi, a minibar, a roof deck garden, and a function room. When you think it can’t get more comfortable, there is also a spa center where you can avail yourself of a specialty massage, hot stone massage, facials, and body treatments.

Of course, the island experience wouldn’t be complete without a tour. Catanduanes Midtown Inn also offers tour packages and a tour guide to accompany you on your adventure.

Ticao Island Resort, Masbate

As featured in my previous stories, Ticao is an island in Masbate City that can be accessed by boat from the mainland.

Ticao Island Resort in Sitio Tacdugan, San Jacinto, Ticao, offers the pleasures of both the beach and a secluded getaway. One can go fishing with the local fishers, as well as scuba diving as it is the designated diving area for seeing whale sharks and manta rays. There are also scuba diving courses available for those who want to learn.

Day tours are available for those who want to explore the northern and southern parts of Ticao. You can tour the firefly river at night and catch shrimps and crabs along the way. You can also try a motorcycle tour and free pony riding and kayaking around the resort.

Your stay comes with unlimited brewed coffee, tea, and puriﬁed drinking water available at the restaurant.

CWC, Camarines Sur

Ever wonder what it’s like to live in a cabin? Make that dream a reality with a stay at CWC in Camarines Sur.

Better known as the CamSur Watersports Complex, CWC is the first world-class watersports complex in the Philippines and Asia. With amenities such as the clubhouse restaurant & bar that serves Asian and western flavors, a swimming pool, a free skate park, cabana rentals, and a reliable wifi connection, you have it all in one place.

The six-hectare attraction within the Provincial Capitol Complex in Cadlan, Pili, Camarines Sur is proud of its six-point cable ski system that can be experienced all year round. You can enjoy the water by trying cable skiing, wakeboarding, kneeboarding, waterskiing, and wakeskating with free use of basic equipment for beginners. You can also go kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, windsurfing, and playing in the aqua park.

CWC is an excellent location for events such as competitions, corporate outings, product launches, marketing events, special occasions, and staycations.

For that promised cabin experience, the rooms are only a walking distance from the complex. Available for small and big groups, you can choose from the following accommodations: the ecovillage, the governor’s mansion, cabanas, containers, and luxury villas and suites. The Tiki hut, cabana, dwell, wood cabin (small and medium), and private villa all come with television sets, air conditioning, hot/cold showers, restaurant access, lounge access, swimming pool access, and wifi.

Bagasbas Lighthouse Hotel Resort, Camarines Norte

The Bagasbas Lighthouse Hotel Resort is located at Brgy. Bagasbas, Daet, Camarines Norte.

Bagasbas is a charming place with an accommodating staff, great amenities, and a cozy ambiance. Situated on the beachfront, your stay comes with the relaxing sound of the waves and the salty scent of the ocean.

Food is available courtesy of Catherine’s Restaurant, which serves seafood dishes, meat dishes, Italian pasta, traditional Filipino rice dishes, Bicolano dishes, and the famed boodle fight.

The resort also features Roberto’s Sports Bar and Grill, which has private KTV rooms for videoke-loving guests, an al fresco lounge where local bands perform, and drinks such as cocktails, smoothies, and shakes.

The rooms have affordable rates, cable TV, a fridge, hot and cold bath, and complimentary bath and personal care products. You can choose between the standard and deluxe trailer, beachfront trailer, deluxe room, family room, and family suite.

Great for events and conferences, the place is equipped with function rooms, an LCD projector and screen, and free wifi.

Whether on vacation or business, unwind and relax with a massage or foot spa during your stay. There is also a basketball court, surfing lessons, kiteboarding, and paragliding for the active.

If you ever decide to go on an island tour, arrangements can be made for a 30-minute boat ride from Vinzon’s port to nearby Calaguas island.

Whether you prefer a laid-back beach getaway or an extreme climb up the mountains, Bicol doesn’t fall short of beautiful destinations.

With tourism back in full swing amid the pandemic, watch out for the latest IATF Alert Levels and Travel Advisory for tourist entry rules and requirements per province to get the most out of your travel and the region’s many wonders.

Let me cap off this series with a reminder to enjoy life and find that work-life balance you deserve. Life is too beautiful, so explore, get out there, and invest in experiences whenever you can! – Rappler.com

Maria Leonor Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under Life & Style and Entertainment section.