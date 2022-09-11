Did you know that the Philippines has over a hundred national parks?

MANILA, Philippines – It may not seem like it especially if you stay mostly indoors or live in the thick of the urban jungle, but the Philippines is actually home to over a hundred national parks and natural protected areas all over the country.
It makes sense – with over 7,000 islands, the Philippines has a lot to offer in terms of natural wonders, and a number of them are protected under the law.
Republic Act 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas Systems (ENIPAS) Act names 94 protected areas, which, according to the law, refers to portions of land or water (or both) that are managed and protected for their “unique physical and biological significance.”
Tourist favorites like Bohol’s Chocolate Hills, Tagaytay’s Taal Lake, and Siargao Island are unsurprisingly part of the list. Also included are many other wetlands, wildlife sanctuaries, waterfalls, rivers, lakes, reefs, mountains, and other breathtaking natural sights.
In addition to these, there are at least 13 other areas that are protected under their own Republic Acts.
The next time you’re craving to reconnect with nature maybe you’d want to make your way to one of these protected areas. Here’s a list of the country’s national parks and their locations:
Region I
- Kalbario Patapat Natural Park, Ilocos Norte
- Libunao Protected Landscape, Ilocos Norte
- Bessang Pass Natural Monument/ Landmark, Ilocos Sur
- Bigbiga Protected Landscape, Ilocos Sur
- Lidliudda Banayoyo Protected Landscape, Ilocos Sur
- Salcedo Protected Landscape, Ilocos Sur
- Agoo Damortis Protected Landscape, La Union
- Manleluag Spring Protected Landscape, Pangasinan
Region II
- Palaui Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Cagayan
- Peñablanca Protected Landscape and Seascape, Cagayan
- Tumauini Watershed Natural Park, Isabela
- Salinas Natural Monument, Nueva Vizcaya
- Casecnan Protected Landscape, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and Aurora
- Batanes Protected Landscape and Seascape, Cagayan Valley (according to RA 8991)
- Northern Sierra Madre Mountain Range, Isabela (according to RA 9125)
- Bangan Hill National Park, Nueva Vizcaya (according to RA 7954)
Region III
- Amro River Protected Landscape, Aurora
- Dinadiawan River Protected Landscape, Aurora
- Simbahan Talagas Protected Landscape, Aurora
- Talaytay Protected Landscape, Aurora
- Bataan Natural Park, Bataan
- Roosevelt Protected Landscape, Bataan
- Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape, Zambales
NCR
- Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park, Las Piñas City and Parañaque City
- Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center, Quezon City
Region IV-A
- Mts. Palay-Palay-Mataas-na-Gulod Protected Landscape, Batangas and Cavite
- Taal Volcano Protected Landscape, Batangas and Cavite
- Buenavista Protected Landscape, Quezon
- Maulawin Spring Protected Landscape, Quezon
- Quezon Protected Landscape, Quezon
- Hinulugang Taktak Protected Landscape, Rizal
- Pamitinan Protected Landscape, Rizal
- Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape, Rizal
- Mts. Banahaw-San Cristobal Protected Landscape, Laguna and Quezon (according to RA 9847)
Region IV-B
- Marinduque Wildlife Sanctuary, Marinduque
- Apo Reef Natural Park, Occidental Mindoro
- Mt. Calavite Wildlife Sanctuaru, Occidental Mindoro
- Mts. Iglit-Baco Natural Park, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro
- Mt. Guiting-Guiting Natural Park, Romblon
- Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, Palawan (according to RA 10067)
Region V
- Mt. Mayon Natural Park, Albay
- Ticao Burias Pass Protected Seascape, Albay, Masbate, and Sorsogon
- Abasig-Matogdon-Mananap Natural Biotic Area, Camarines Norte
- Bicol Natural Park, Camarines Sur
- Buhi Wildlife Sanctuary, Camarines Sur
- Lagonov Natural Biotic Area, Camarines Sur
- Malabungot Protected Landscape, Camarines Sur
- Mt. Isarog Natural Park, Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes Natural Park, Catanduanes
- Bongsanglay Natural Park, Masbate
- Bulusan Volcano Natural Park, Sorsogon
Region VI
- Northwest Panay Peninsula Natural Park, Aklan and Antique
- Sibalom Natural Park, Antique
- Northern Negros Natural Park, Negros Occidental
- Sagay Marine Reserve, Negros Occidental (according to RA 9106)
- Mt. Kanlaon Natural Park, Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental (according to RA 9154)
Region VII
- Alburquerque-Loay-Loboc Protected Landscape and Seascape, Bohol
- Chocolate Hills Natural Monument, Bohol
- Panglao Island Protected Seascape, Bohol
- Rajah Sikatuna Protected Landscape, Bohol
- Talibon Group of Islands Protected Landscape and Seascape, Bohol
- Camotes Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Cebu
- Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary, Cebu
- Tañon Strait Protected Seascape, Cebu, Negros Occidental and Oriental
- Apo Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Negros Oriental
- Balinsasayao Twin Lakes Natural Park, Negros Oriental
- Central Cebu Protected Landscape, Cebu (according to RA 9486)
Region VIII
- Cuatro Islas Protected Landscape and Seascape, Leyte
- Lake Danao Natural Park, Leyte
- Mahagnao Volcano Natural Park, Leyte
- Guiuan Marine Resource Protected Landscape and Seascape, Eastern samar
- Biri Larosa Protected Landscape and Seascape, Northern Samar
- Calbayog Pan-as Hayiban Protected Landscape, Samar
- Samar Island Natural Park, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar
Region IX
- Basilan Natural Biotic Area, Basilan
- Aliguay Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Isabela City
- Turtle Islands Wildlife Sanctuary, Tawi-Tawi
- Great and Little Sta. Cruz Islands Protected Landscape and Seascape, Zamboanga City
- Pasonanca Natural Park, Zamboanga City
- Jose Rizal Memorial Protected Landscape, Zamboanga del Norte
- Murcielagos Protected Landscape and Seascape, Zamboanga del Norte
- Selinog Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Zamboanga del Norte
- Siocon Resource Reserve, Zamboanga del Norte
- Dumanquillas Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape, Zamboanga del Sur
- Mt. Timolan Protected Landscape, Zamboanga del Sur
- Buug Natural Biotic Area, Zamboanga Sibugay
Region X
- Mt. Kalatungan Range Natural Park, Bukidnon
- Mt. Timpoong Hibok-Hibok Natural Monument, Camiguin
- Mt. Inayawan Range Natural Park, Lanao del Norte
- Baliangao Protected Landscape and Seascape, Misamis Occidental
- Initao-Libertad Protected Landscape and Seascape, Misamis Oriental
- Mt. Balatukan Range Natural Park, Misamis Oriental
- Mt. Kitanglad Range, Bukidnon (according to RA 8978)
- Mt. Malindang Range Natural Park, Misamis Occidental (according to RA 9304)
- Mimbilisan Protected Landscape, Misamis Oriental (according to RA 9494)
Region XI
- Mabini Protected Landscape and Seascape, Compostela Valley
- Mainit Hot Springs Protected Landscape, Compostela Valley
- Aliwagwag Protected Landscape, Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley
- Mati Protected Landscape, Davao Oriental
- Pujada Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape, Davao Oriental
- Mt. Apo Natural Park, Cotabato, Davao del Sur and Davao City (according to RA 9237)
- Mt. Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary, Davao Oriental (according to RA 9303)
Region XII
- Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape, General Santos City and Sarangani
- Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape, South Cotabato and Sarangani
Region XIII
- Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, Agusan del Sur
- Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Surigao del Norte
- Tinuy-an Falls Protected Landscape, Surigao del Sur
– Rappler.com
