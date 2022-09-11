Did you know that the Philippines has over a hundred national parks?

NATIONAL PARK. Palaui Island is one of the protected areas listed under the ENIPAS Act.

The country is filled with natural wonders which are protected under the law

MANILA, Philippines – It may not seem like it especially if you stay mostly indoors or live in the thick of the urban jungle, but the Philippines is actually home to over a hundred national parks and natural protected areas all over the country.

It makes sense – with over 7,000 islands, the Philippines has a lot to offer in terms of natural wonders, and a number of them are protected under the law.

Republic Act 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas Systems (ENIPAS) Act names 94 protected areas, which, according to the law, refers to portions of land or water (or both) that are managed and protected for their “unique physical and biological significance.”

Tourist favorites like Bohol’s Chocolate Hills, Tagaytay’s Taal Lake, and Siargao Island are unsurprisingly part of the list. Also included are many other wetlands, wildlife sanctuaries, waterfalls, rivers, lakes, reefs, mountains, and other breathtaking natural sights.

In addition to these, there are at least 13 other areas that are protected under their own Republic Acts.

The next time you’re craving to reconnect with nature maybe you’d want to make your way to one of these protected areas. Here’s a list of the country’s national parks and their locations:

Region I

Kalbario Patapat Natural Park, Ilocos Norte

Libunao Protected Landscape, Ilocos Norte

Bessang Pass Natural Monument/ Landmark, Ilocos Sur

Bigbiga Protected Landscape, Ilocos Sur

Lidliudda Banayoyo Protected Landscape, Ilocos Sur

Salcedo Protected Landscape, Ilocos Sur

Agoo Damortis Protected Landscape, La Union

Manleluag Spring Protected Landscape, Pangasinan

Region II

Palaui Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Cagayan

Peñablanca Protected Landscape and Seascape, Cagayan

Tumauini Watershed Natural Park, Isabela

Salinas Natural Monument, Nueva Vizcaya

Casecnan Protected Landscape, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and Aurora

Batanes Protected Landscape and Seascape, Cagayan Valley (according to RA 8991)

Northern Sierra Madre Mountain Range, Isabela (according to RA 9125)

Bangan Hill National Park, Nueva Vizcaya (according to RA 7954)

Region III

Amro River Protected Landscape, Aurora

Dinadiawan River Protected Landscape, Aurora

Simbahan Talagas Protected Landscape, Aurora

Talaytay Protected Landscape, Aurora

Bataan Natural Park, Bataan

Roosevelt Protected Landscape, Bataan

Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape, Zambales

NCR

Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park, Las Piñas City and Parañaque City

Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center, Quezon City

Region IV-A

Mts. Palay-Palay-Mataas-na-Gulod Protected Landscape, Batangas and Cavite

Taal Volcano Protected Landscape, Batangas and Cavite

Buenavista Protected Landscape, Quezon

Maulawin Spring Protected Landscape, Quezon

Quezon Protected Landscape, Quezon

Hinulugang Taktak Protected Landscape, Rizal

Pamitinan Protected Landscape, Rizal

Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape, Rizal

Mts. Banahaw-San Cristobal Protected Landscape, Laguna and Quezon (according to RA 9847)

Region IV-B

Marinduque Wildlife Sanctuary, Marinduque

Apo Reef Natural Park, Occidental Mindoro

Mt. Calavite Wildlife Sanctuaru, Occidental Mindoro

Mts. Iglit-Baco Natural Park, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro

Mt. Guiting-Guiting Natural Park, Romblon

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, Palawan (according to RA 10067)

Region V

Mt. Mayon Natural Park, Albay

Ticao Burias Pass Protected Seascape, Albay, Masbate, and Sorsogon

Abasig-Matogdon-Mananap Natural Biotic Area, Camarines Norte

Bicol Natural Park, Camarines Sur

Buhi Wildlife Sanctuary, Camarines Sur

Lagonov Natural Biotic Area, Camarines Sur

Malabungot Protected Landscape, Camarines Sur

Mt. Isarog Natural Park, Camarines Sur

Catanduanes Natural Park, Catanduanes

Bongsanglay Natural Park, Masbate

Bulusan Volcano Natural Park, Sorsogon

Region VI

Northwest Panay Peninsula Natural Park, Aklan and Antique

Sibalom Natural Park, Antique

Northern Negros Natural Park, Negros Occidental

Sagay Marine Reserve, Negros Occidental (according to RA 9106)

Mt. Kanlaon Natural Park, Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental (according to RA 9154)

Region VII

Alburquerque-Loay-Loboc Protected Landscape and Seascape, Bohol

Chocolate Hills Natural Monument, Bohol

Panglao Island Protected Seascape, Bohol

Rajah Sikatuna Protected Landscape, Bohol

Talibon Group of Islands Protected Landscape and Seascape, Bohol

Camotes Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Cebu

Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary, Cebu

Tañon Strait Protected Seascape, Cebu, Negros Occidental and Oriental

Apo Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Negros Oriental

Balinsasayao Twin Lakes Natural Park, Negros Oriental

Central Cebu Protected Landscape, Cebu (according to RA 9486)

Region VIII

Cuatro Islas Protected Landscape and Seascape, Leyte

Lake Danao Natural Park, Leyte

Mahagnao Volcano Natural Park, Leyte

Guiuan Marine Resource Protected Landscape and Seascape, Eastern samar

Biri Larosa Protected Landscape and Seascape, Northern Samar

Calbayog Pan-as Hayiban Protected Landscape, Samar

Samar Island Natural Park, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar

Region IX

Basilan Natural Biotic Area, Basilan

Aliguay Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Isabela City

Turtle Islands Wildlife Sanctuary, Tawi-Tawi

Great and Little Sta. Cruz Islands Protected Landscape and Seascape, Zamboanga City

Pasonanca Natural Park, Zamboanga City

Jose Rizal Memorial Protected Landscape, Zamboanga del Norte

Murcielagos Protected Landscape and Seascape, Zamboanga del Norte

Selinog Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Zamboanga del Norte

Siocon Resource Reserve, Zamboanga del Norte

Dumanquillas Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape, Zamboanga del Sur

Mt. Timolan Protected Landscape, Zamboanga del Sur

Buug Natural Biotic Area, Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X

Mt. Kalatungan Range Natural Park, Bukidnon

Mt. Timpoong Hibok-Hibok Natural Monument, Camiguin

Mt. Inayawan Range Natural Park, Lanao del Norte

Baliangao Protected Landscape and Seascape, Misamis Occidental

Initao-Libertad Protected Landscape and Seascape, Misamis Oriental

Mt. Balatukan Range Natural Park, Misamis Oriental

Mt. Kitanglad Range, Bukidnon (according to RA 8978)

Mt. Malindang Range Natural Park, Misamis Occidental (according to RA 9304)

Mimbilisan Protected Landscape, Misamis Oriental (according to RA 9494)

Region XI

Mabini Protected Landscape and Seascape, Compostela Valley

Mainit Hot Springs Protected Landscape, Compostela Valley

Aliwagwag Protected Landscape, Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley

Mati Protected Landscape, Davao Oriental

Pujada Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape, Davao Oriental

Mt. Apo Natural Park, Cotabato, Davao del Sur and Davao City (according to RA 9237)

Mt. Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary, Davao Oriental (according to RA 9303)

Region XII

Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape, General Santos City and Sarangani

Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape, South Cotabato and Sarangani

WETLANDS. Agusan Marsh in Agusan del Sur is an ecologically significant area. Shutterstock

Region XIII

Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, Agusan del Sur

Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, Surigao del Norte

Tinuy-an Falls Protected Landscape, Surigao del Sur

– Rappler.com