Revenge travel! 7 visa- and quarantine-free countries for fully vaccinated Filipinos

If you’re planning a much-needed getaway but still want to be a responsible tourist, this list might be of help to you!

As travel restrictions continue to ease, more and more Filipinos are testing the waters of international travel to make up for the two years spent in lockdown.

While traveling internationally can sound daunting now – especially with all the added necessary safety precautions – it should still not stop you from jet-setting to your dream destination. Our tip? Start with visa-free countries to avoid processing additional documents.

According to the Henley Passport Index, the Philippine passport is currently the 80th most powerful in the world, and allows entry to 67 countries without a visa.

Sure, this crossed off some countries from your options, but 67 is still a lot to choose from! What makes this list better is that aside from being visa-free for Philippine passport holders, the countries we’re going to mention also no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated tourists as of August 2022.

Morocco

A North African country bordering the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, Morocco is home to pristine beaches and vast expanses of desert. Among its famous tourist spots are the Ifrane Forest, Ourika Valley, and Dakhla Beach.

For Philippine passport holders, no visa is required when staying in Morocco for 90 days.

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals are also no longer required to bring a negative RT-PCR test result or undergo quarantine after arrival as long as they present a valid vaccine passport.

According to their website, a valid vaccine passport for tourists means receipt of three doses, or two doses with a delay in the administration of the second dose not exceeding four months. A health declaration form will also be accomplished during arrival to Morocco.

Brunei

Known for its rich royal heritage, Brunei is fit for tourists interested in culture and historical places.

Philippine passport holders planning to visit Brunei can enjoy their stay up to two weeks without a visa.

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals can also enter Brunei without restrictions – no quarantine and no RT-PCR tests – as long as they present a valid vaccine card that carries two doses of vaccine shots.

All inbound travelers are also required to complete a E-Health Arrival Declaration Form and obtain medical travel insurance with COVID-19 coverage that must be valid for the duration of their stay.

Israel

Given its religious background, Israel has long been part of most Filipinos’ travel bucket lists. Luckily, Philippine passport holders are allowed to enter and stay in Israel for 90 days without a visa.

Fully vaccinated tourists are no longer required to present a negative COVID-19 test result or undergo quarantine as long as they complete an entry form 10 days prior to their departure for Israel. Travelers, however, are required to have medical travel insurance with international coverage that covers COVID-19.

Barbados

If the Carribean is calling, make your way over to Barbados. This island country is not too different from the Philippines in terms of its beautiful beaches and scenic spots, and Philippine passport holders can enjoy the colorful life of Barbados for 90 days without a visa!

No testing and quarantine are required for fully vaccinated tourists. According to the country’s tourism website, travelers are considered to be fully vaccinated if they have completed a full regimen of vaccines 14 days or more prior to their travel to Barbados.

Tourists, however, are required to complete an online travel form and online immigration/customs form at least 72 hours prior to their travel to the island.

Fiji

Similar to the Philippines, Fiji is an archipelagic country that offers diverse activities for its visitors. Tourists can enjoy the water activities in Navua River and Beqa Lagoon, or take a stroll on the beaches of Natadola, or know more about the nation’s heritage at the Sri Siva Subramaniya temple.

Every day in Fiji will be really different, especially with more than 300 islands to explore. And Philippine passport holders can discover the beauty of this paradise for four months without a visa!

No quarantine is needed for fully vaccinated travelers as long as they have proof of full vaccination for travelers aged 16 years and older; travel insurance, and a pre-book in-country Rapid Antigen Test.

Thailand

Just a four-hour flight from Manila, Thailand has been a famous destination for Filipinos even before the pandemic. Filipinos flock to Thailand to enjoy its beaches, temples, and night markets since the country allows Philippine passport holders a 30-day stay without needing a visa.

No testing and quarantine are required for fully vaccinated tourists.

Peru

If you’re looking for completely different scenery from the Philippines’, then Peru’s Amazon Rainforest, Machu Picchu, Inca Trail, and Cusco will surely tickle your fancy.

There aren’t as many visa-free countries in South America for Filipinos, but luckily, Peru is one of them. In fact, Philippine passport holders can stay in Peru for up to 183 days without a visa!

Travelers with valid proof of being fully vaccinated are not required to have a negative COVID-19 test result, but they must submit a health declaration form online a maximum of 72 hours before departure to Peru.

Which of these destinations are you going to? – Rappler.com