Welcome back! Makati Shangri-La reopens doors in August

The luxury hotel closed in January 2021 due to financial difficulties from the pandemic

MANILA, Philippines – It’s time to book that staycation! Hotel Makati Shangri-La is once again opening its doors to guests after more than two years of closure.

On Tuesday, June 13, the hotel announced on social media that they are welcoming guests starting August 8.

“It’s time to light up Makati! We are delighted to welcome guests back to the iconic Makati Shangri-La, Manila from 8 August 2023,” reads the post, which comes with a video featuring the luxury hotel as it lights up at night. Makati Shangri-La also shared that guests can now book their stays at the hotel.

In January 2021, Makati Shangri-La announced that it would be laying off employees and closing temporarily.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the hotel took few to no room and event bookings, leading to cuts in managers’ salaries, work weeks, and non-essential spending. In February 2021, the luxury hotel closed down.

In April, job postings for Makati Shangri-La surfaced online, leading to speculation that the hotel would be reopening soon.

Makati Shangri-La was first opened to the public in April 1993, following the success of EDSA Shangri-La, which opened in 1992 and is the Shangri-La Group’s first hotel in the Philippines. More hotels have been established since then, including the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, Shangri-La Boracay Resort and Spa, Jen Manila by Shangri-La, and Shangri-La at The Fort.

Sitting at the heart of Makati’s Central Business District and just within an arm’s reach of malls like Greenbelt, Glorietta, and SM Makati, the Makati Shangri-La has been the go-to for tourists looking to explore the busy metro and experience five-star hospitality and dining.

Makati Shangri-La is located on the corner of Ayala Avenue and Makati Avenue, Makati City. – Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.