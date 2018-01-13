Looking to indulge on a weekend? Here's where you can do it in the city

MANILA, Philippines – This is Christmas in Manila: bright lights, joyous gatherings, hearty eats… as well as crushing crowds, choking traffic, and general holiday-induced stress. Now that you've successfully avoided the crowds and fulfilled all your holiday responsibilities (eg, holiday shopping and must-attend social gatherings), it's time to turn the tables around and treat yourself.

The best way to avoid the holiday – and post-holiday – rush is, ironically, to stay at the center of it all. Ayala Land, in partnership with MasterCard, has launched the Makati Staycation program, which offers discounts for 3 hotels in the area: Raffles Makati, Fairmont Makati, and Holiday Inn Suites Makati, plus the Ayala Museum. The program runs until January 22, 2018, and is exclusive to MasterCard holders.

Here's what your in for with a staycation in Makati:

Holiday Inn Suites Makati

Holiday Inn Suites Makati is offering a 45 percent discount on best flexible rates in a Club Room or Suite on weekends (blackout dates apply). It includes complimentary high speed internet access, as well as a buffet breakfast for two at Flavors Restaurant and access for two at the Club Lounge.

This hotel also offers 20 percent off on Flavors buffet, for a minimum of 4 persons and a maximum of 10.



Fairmont Makati

Fairmont Makati offers 40 percent off on best available rates on weekends. The deal includes daily breakfast for two at Spectrum, complimentary high-speed internet access, and 50 percent off regular treatments at the Willow Stream Spa.



Raffles Makati

Raffles Makati offers 40 percent off on best available rates package on weekends (blackout dates apply). The offer includes daily buffet breakfast at Spectrum or Mireio for two persons, complimentary high-speed internet access, and local landline calls, classic afternoon tea, and evening cocktails at Writers Bar for two persons.



Raffles Makati also has exciting dining and spa offers. MasterCard holders can avail of the “Dine 6, Pay 4” deal for brunch at Provence every Saturday and Sunday. Pamper yourself further with discounted ala carte massage treatments at Willow Stream Spa.

Ayala Museum



Don’t forget to experience some culture amidst all the shopping, partying, and lounging. Ayala Museum is offering a 20 percent discount on admission tickets, 20 percent discount on membership sign-up, and 5 percent discount on selected items at the Museum Shop.

Ayala Triangle Gardens

You can also head out and experience the post-holiday cheer Makati-style, through the Ayala Triangle Gardens’ Festival of Lights. The yearly event transforms the gardens into a breath-taking and world-class lights and sound spectacle. This signature tradition has been listed by Condé Nast Traveller as one of the Seven Most Spectacular Lights Shows in the World, and is a memorable way to cap one’s stay in Makati.

