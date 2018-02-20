Nüwa at City of Dreams Manila, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, and Sky Tower at Solaire Resort and Casino are all 5-Star properties, according to the Forbes Travel Guide

MANILA, Philippines – Three Philippine hotels received the Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star award! Nüwa at City of Dreams Manila, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, and Sky Tower at Solaire Resort and Casino are all 5-Star properties, according to the Forbes Travel Guide.

Nüwa, previously known as Crown Towers, was launched in January 16. It is part of Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s luxury brand, which in turn was inspired by a Chinese heroine, representing classic Asian refinement.

“NÜWA represents Melco’s DNA of sophistication, quality, and innovation. Being one of the select hotels in the world that’s awarded the Forbes 5-Star is a testament to our dedication to provide the highest level of luxury experience and personalized service,” said Geoff Andres, the former Property President of City of Dreams Manila, in a release. He assumed the same position at Studio City Macau early in February.

Meanwhile, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila and Sky Tower at Solaire Resort and Casino won the 5-Star rating in 2017, and both made it on the list again this year.

The Philippine properties on the list that received a 4-Star rating are Fairmont Makati, Hyatt City of Dreams Manila, Nobu Hotel Manila, Nüwa Spa Manila, The Peninsula Manila, Raffles Makati, and Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

The hotels that received a "Recommended" rating on the list are Makati Shangri-La, Manila and Pan Pacific Manila.

The Forbes Travel Guide Awards is considered the Oscars of the hotel industry. Each year, Forbes’ experts evaluate the properties up for the awards, unannounced and undercover. The properties then go through a stringent evaluation process, consisting of over 900 objective standards.

