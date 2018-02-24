See all the beautiful, colorful costumes at 2018's Flower Festival!

Published 7:36 PM, February 24, 2018

BAGUIO CITY – The Baguio Flower Festival took place on Saturday, February 24, when the city's main street bloomed with local products, florals and greens, and gastronomic delights after the street dancing competition that took place.

This year is the festival's 23rd year, and all of its events follow the theme of "Celebrating Culture and Creativity."

The street dancing parade started 8 am at the Panagbenga Park and wove its way through Session road, Magsaysay Avenue, and Harrison Road to Athletic Bowl, where Presidential Adviser Francis Tolentino spoke during a program. The parade route was made orderly with volunteers from socio-civic groups, the academe, and other institutions.

The main street teemed with tourists eager to be part of the annual flower-themed festival. Estimates placed the festival-goers in the streets, at Burnham Park, and other places of convergence at more or less a million.

Parade participants included the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) color guards, band, and cadets; city government officials, the Team Lakay sports group, the Baguio-La Trinidad-Itogon-Sablan-Tuba-Tublay (BLISTT) development council, government line agencies, and sister cities' delegates from the US and Korea, the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation, and the Saint Louis University (SLU) marching bands.

The elementary division streetdancing featured Aguinaldo, Mabini, Dominican-Mirador, ML Quezon, Josefa Carino, Laurel, Central School and Tuba Central School; with the Cavite Marching Band as special guest performer; and the high school division having Remnant International School, Pines City National High School, University of the Cordilleras Senior High School, Baguio City National High School, and Saint Louis University Laboratory HS.

The streetdancing open division with the highest number of participants boasted of having a choice from Chom-no cultural performing group, Tribu Bugkalot, Shakrag Sadanga cultural organization, Caba National High School, I-Lubuagen performing group, Saint Louis University, Tribu Rambak, Umili ay Kalalaychan cultural group, Am-among chi umili, Binadang as Batawa cultural dancers, Ayyoweng di lambak and dinamey cultural group, Tribu Tinungbo, Tribo man-apit from Puguis, La Trinidad and Gardener's tribe.

The participants are from Aurora, La Union, Kalinga, and Mountain Province, the biggest number so far, according to the festival officers. – Rappler.com