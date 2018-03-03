Boracay's White Beach is also ranked second best in Asia in TripAdvisor's 2018 Traveler's Choice Awards

Published 11:17 AM, March 03, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Despite the ecological crisis hounding the Philippines' world-famous tourist destination, Boracay's White Beach still managed to be among the world's top 25 beaches in TripAdvisor's 2018 Traveler's Choice Awards.

Among beaches in Asia, White Beach ranked second in the TripAdvisor Awards.

In 2017, TripAdvisor ranked Boracay's White Beach 24th among the world's best beaches. In the region, the entire Boracay Island was ranked 7th among Asia's islands in 2017, according to TripAdvisor.

"A huge, white beach with loads of things going on and a vast array of restaurants and bars at the back," the world's largest travel site described Boracay's White Beach.

"Boracay beach is better than anywhere, nice sandy beaches and clean seas take you to heaven," another reviewer wrote.

Grace Bay in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, was the world's top beach acccording to the travel site, described as "turquoise waters, powdery snow-white sand and glorious year-round sunshine."

Here's the list of the other top beaches:

Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil (2nd)

Varadero Beach in Cuba (3rd)

Eagle Beach in Aruba, Caribbean (4th)

Seven Mile Beach in Cayman Islands (5th)

La Concha Beach in San Sebastian, Spain (6th)

Clearwater Beach in Florida, USA (7th)

Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica (8th)

Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic (9th)

Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres in Mexico (10th)

Elafonissi Beach in Crete, Greece (11th)

Falesia Beach in Albufeira, Portugal (12th)

Fig Tree Beach in Protaras, Cyprus (13th)

Bournemouth Beach in Dorset, United Kingdom (14th)

Anse Lazio in Praslin Island, Seychelles (15th)

Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia (16th)

Santa Monica State Beach in California, USA (17th)

Agonda Beach in Goa, India (18th)

Kleopatra Beach in Alanya, Turkey (19th)

Galapagos Beach in Tortuga Bay, Santa Cruz, Galapagos Islands (20th)

Spiaggia dei Conigli in Lampedusa, Italy (21st)

Sharm El Luli in Egypt (22nd)

Nungwi Beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania (23rd)

Punta Uva Beach in Costa Rica (24th)

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier threatened to shut down the famous island in Malay, Aklan. A mission to save Boracay was set up by the environment department on February 22.

Meanwhile, the interior department proposed a 6-month state of calamity and two-month commercial shutdown to speed up the rehabilitation of thei.– Rappler.com