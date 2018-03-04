Tired of the usual beach trip? Samar will satisfy your craving for adventure

Published 2:16 PM, March 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Samar isn't exactly top off mind when it comes to travel destinations. Many would prefer going to the beach in popular places such as Cebu, Palawan, and Boracay.

However, Samar has plenty to offer for those willing to go somewhere different. The region knows itself and its strengths when it comes to tourism. Instead of going head to head with the best beaches in other places, it focuses on ecotourism.

Samar has caves, waterfalls, and exhilarating adventure destinations for those looking for thrills. Here are some of the noteworthy places to add to your itinerary when visiting this province.

Lulugayan Waterfalls

The province has many waterfalls of note, and some stand out from the rest. One of these is Lulugayan. Located in Calbiga, Samar, these beautiful waterfalls are a rising tourist attraction. The local government is currently building a paved road to get to it. As of this writing, the road can get muddy and difficult to pass through, if it rains or has been raining the days before your trip. However, once you get to the jump-off point for the walk, it is easy to get to.

The multi-tiered falls is a sight to behold. Depending on the strength of the current, visitors can swim in its pools to douse the heat. Even if you don't swim, the natural beauty of the waterfalls makes for a good photo op. You can also just relax and unwind in the area as Lulugayan is a great place to have a picnic. However, always leave no trace behind.

Sohoton National Park

If adventure is what you're looking for, Samar is the place to go. The province has a number of caves worth exploring that have sections for all experience levels. Sohoton National Park in Basey has a bit of everything that the region offers: a boat ride, natural rock formations, and a cave that has stalactites and stalagmites that take on different shapes and sizes.

The first leg of a trip to this park is a boat ride. You'll get to see towering rock formations along the way. Depending on your arrangement with the guides, you can go to the natural bridge or enter the cave first. The cave of Sohoton is ideal for beginners because the trail inside is mostly flat but slippery. Inside the cave, you'll see different rock formations. The only limit to what you'll see is your imagination. After exploring the cave, you'll go kayaking to get to the natural bridge. The bridge is a feat of nature.

Lobo Cave

If you want a more challenging caving experience, Lobo Cave can provide it for you. Lobo is more challenging to explore compared to the one you'll visit in Sohoton. However, for those up for it, you'll be rewarded with beautiful views of stalactites and stalagmites, waterfalls, and a chance to swim through an underground river.

Getting to the cave is already a challenge; visitors have to go on a short trek down to its mouth. This may take an hour or longer depending on your pace and physical fitness. The trail can get slippery when it rains or has been raining the days before your trip. After reaching the mouth, your guide will provide you with the gear you need inside, and brief you about the do's and don'ts. The moment you enter the cave is already a challenge. You'd have to navigate and slither your way through low ceilings and narrow entrances, and you'd have to do all that while minding the stalactites and stalagmites.

One of the most striking rock formations inside is the angel wings. The most difficult part of the spelunking experience is rappelling down a narrow hole to get to another section of the cave. After overcoming this part, you'll get to swim in the cave's pool and waterfalls. This is also where you can wade or swim through an underground river.

After the underground river section of the cave, you'd have to go through the same way you entered, via the narrow hole. However, this time you'd have to climb and slither your way up. You have the option to explore other parts of the cave, but this will depend on how much battery life your headlamps have left and your physical fitness to keep going. The trail after the cave is also scenic with clear waters and beautiful rock formations.

Ulot River

Samar has its own version of the white river rafting experience in Cagayan, in this province. You get to do it while riding the rapids of Ulot River. This isn't just any other boat ride. What adds to the excitement is that the boat you're on won't have outriggers to keep it balanced; they call this Torpedo Boating. The boatmen will keep it from tipping over, but you'll definitely get wet during the ride.

After the boat ride, you'll arrive at Deni's Point. This is where you'll get the chance to jump into the raging river. The guides will brief you on what to do before you jump; you'd have to grab the rope before the current takes you further down the river.

Ulot River, Lulugayan Falls, Sohoton National Park, and Lobo Cave are just some of the destinations you can go to in the province. There are other places worth exploring for those who have the time and the adventurous nature to explore them. – Rappler.com