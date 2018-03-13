The annual 'Bisikleta Iglesia' will kick off on March 24, spanning a 52-kilometer religious and heritage tour

Published 11:08 AM, March 13, 2018

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – Lent is a season for contemplation and acts of devotion. There are various expressions of faith and in Batangas, a spiritual journey can start with a two-wheel pilgrimage.

The two-wheel pilgrimage – "Bisikleta Iglesia" – will kick off at 5:30 am on Saturday, March 24. The 52-kilometer religious and heritage tour will be led by running priest Father Robert Reyes, OFM.

It will be the second time for Reyes to join the Bisikleta Iglesia, an event staged by Lima Park Hotel.

Participants will have stopovers at 7 churches:

Sto Niño Parish Church

Marian Orchard

Divino Amor Chapel-Redemptorist

Parish of Mary Mediatrix of All Grace

Our Lady of Mt Carmel Monastery

Metropolitan Cathedral of San Sebastian

Parish Church of St Therese of the Child Jesus

Over 150 cyclists from Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, and Metro Manila attended the event last year. It was also a gathering of cyclists from different age brackets with 11-year-old EJ Yabut as the youngest participant.

The event charges a registration fee of P398, inclusive of breakfast, packed snack, and buffet lunch, plus a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes from Lima Park Hotel. The first 100 registrants will get a commemorative Bisikleta Iglesia jerseys. – Rappler.com