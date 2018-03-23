Staying in Manila for the long break? Check out these hotels and their Easter specials. Bookmark this page for more updates

Published 4:03 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's Holy Week once again and to many Filipinos it's a chance to take a long break from their busy lives and spend time with family. While many will head out of town or abroad, some will opt to stay in Manila and spend time with their loved ones without the hassle of going too far out of the city.

If you're one of those who feel like having a vacation without needing to take a plane or a long car ride, we've rounded some of the best packages for the Easter holidays from hotels around the metropolis.

1. Shangri-La Hotel the Fort. Check in at Shangri-La the Fort and enjoy an Easter egg hunt with Boni the Bull. Enjoy the dining, singing, dancing, and chocolate eggs.

2. Shangri-La Makati. Stay at the Makati Shangri-La and get a chance to bring home Rafa the Rabbit if you book with them startng March 23 to April.

3. Manila Hotel. Book yourself a stay at the Manila Hotel with a superior deluxe room a P6,800. The stay includes an buffet breakfast for two adults and two children ages 4 and below, plus the use of the swimming pool, the fitness room, and two complimentary tickets to the Eggs-plosion Easter Egg Hunt Party on April 1.

4. Seda Hotels. Whether you're in Vertis, Davao, or in The Fort, Seda Hotels has a lot of offers for the Holy Week. A deluxe room at Seda Atria starts at P3,600, which includes buffet breakfast, free use of Wifi and a discount at their restaurant, Misto.

Over at Vertis North and Central, rooms start at P4,100.

5. The Heritage Hotel. Situated close to Baclaran Church and just a few minutes away from the Mall of Asia, the Heritage Hotel is a convenient place to stay.

6. Dusit Thani Hotel. Dusit Thani in the Makati CBD offers Easter staycations starting at P 5,500 for a room. The package also includes two tickets to the Messy, Artsy Easter activity.

–Rappler.com