Published 4:23 PM, September 22, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio (HRAB) on Saturday, September 22, presented what it called the “largest wedding cake” to mark the 14th edition of its Hotel and Restaurant Tourism Weekend.

Around 43 couples at a government-sponsored mass wedding were among the first to sample the 4-tiered wedding cake, which had just as many flavors – chocolate, vanilla, banana, and carrot.

The mass wedding was organized by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSDO) in celebration of Family Month. The wedding and the unveiling of the giant cake were both held at SM City Baguio.

The 24-foot cake cake is estimated to weigh 13 to 14 tons, and cost about P800,000.

What went into the cake? The organizers said the ingredients include 700 kilograms (kg) of unsalted butter, 800 kg of sugar, 18,000 eggs,150 cans of evaporated milk, 30 sacks of flour, 20 sacks of cake flour, 10 kg of walnuts. 10 kg of baking powder, 10 kg of baking soda, 50 kg of cocoa powder, 18 kg of Ricoa powder, 25,000 bananas, 500 kg of carrots, 10 cans of corn oil, and 1,500 liters of whipped frosting.

– With a report from Mau Victa/Rappler.com