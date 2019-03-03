Stars participate in Baguio's annual flower festival

Published 6:10 PM, March 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The annual Panagbenga or flower festival festival in Baguio once again showcased colorful floats during a parade on Sunday, March 3. (IN PHOTOS:Baguio's 24th Panagbenga Festival)

Stars from ABS-CBN and GMA 7 were present during the event, with Angel Locsin and the cast of The General's Daughter leading the list of celebrities.

Janine Gutierrez and Tom Rodriguez led GMA's float as they promoted their upcoming show Dragon Lady. Joining them were the cast of Inagaw na Bituin, and The Boobay and Tekla show.

This year's festival will close on March 10 with a fireworks and awarding ceremony at the Baguio Athletic Bowl. – Rappler.com