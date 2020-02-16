Flowers have long been a symbol of love or affection, and have generously been given and received during anniversaries, birthdays, Valentine’s, and other occasions. With flowers, both the giver and the receiver are usually happy.

So here’s an idea for your next date: bring your partner or object of affection to one of these picture-perfect flower farms and parks. What they see in a bouquet, they will see multiplied in a field of color.

Sunflower Camp at Tayug Ecopark, Tayug, Pangasinan

Also known as the sunflower maze, this flower park has sunflowers planted in a mazelike pattern. Enjoy getting lost and finding your way together around the sunflowers in this two-hectare park!

While sunflowers are the main draw here, they come in different varieties and appearances. The park even has red sunflowers. Sunflower Camp also has other colorful blooms, too. Some of these are planted in geometric flower shapes and other interesting patterns.

Entrance fee: P100

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 6 am to 7 pm

How to get there: Take a bus to Baguio or Dagupan from EDSA Cubao. Get off at SM Rosales Terminal, then ride a van or jeep going to Tayug. Take a tricycle to Sunflower Camp at Tayug Ecopark.

Northern Blossom Flower Farm, Atok, Benguet

It is an experience many come for: a sea of colorful blooms with the Cordillera Mountains as backdrop amid chilly weather.

Supplying flowers for its flower shop in Dangwa, Manila, Northern Blossom Flower Farm was once a private farm where clients occasionally got a glimpse where the flowers come from. After travelers kept visiting and asking permission to see the farm, though, the owner decided to open Northern Blossom to the public.

Its distinctive, and iconic, flowers often seen in social media photos are the rose cabbages, which come in different varieties. The farm has many other colored flowers, most of them in pastel hues.

Entrance fee: P300

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 6 am to 7 pm

How to get there: Take a bus to Baguio. From Baguio City, take a bus that passes by Atok: Rising Sun Bus at Slaughter Station in Magsaysay or Lizardo Bus at Dangwa Station near Baguio Center Mall. Ask the driver to drop you off at Atok Municipal Hall. From there, walk down the road leading back to Baguio. Northern Blossom is on the right side of the road.

Mariano's Blooming Petals, Tupi, South Cotabato

Also known as Mariano's Blooming Agri-Tourism Park, this park has perfect rows of sunflowers and may have 15,000 blooms at a given time. It also has other flowers like marigolds and cosmos, planted in patterns like giant mandalas and flowers.

Mariano’s Blooming Petals has 1.5 hectares for its flowers. The 13-hectare park also houses a bird sanctuary, a farmer’s market, and a café.





Entrance fee: P50 for weekdays, P70 for weekends

Hours: Weekdays at 7 am to 530 pm, weekends at 7 am to 6 pm

How to get there: Take a flight to General Santos City. Ride a bus to Marbel, and ask to be dropped off at Tupi. Alternatively, you can ride a Tupi-bound bus at Bulaong Terminal. Once in Tupi, ride a tricycle to the park.

Sirao Garden-Little Amsterdam, Cebu

The fiery red and yellow celosia blooms trended in social media some time after Sirao Garden, which used to sell only cut celosias for occasions like All Souls’ Day, opened the garden to the public. The owner, a former flight attendant, designed a garden inspired by her visits to Europe, and called Sirao Garden “Little Amsterdam.”

The garden, which has now expanded to over one hectare, has windmills, and many perfect spots for photos like brightly-colored cars, a giant sunflower, a giant open hand, and more. Sirao also has other colorful blooms like pink queens or spider flowers, sunflowers, and many others. Like Northern Blossom, Sirao also has a perfect mountain backdrop.

Entrance fee: P100

Hours: Weekdays at 7 am to 530 pm, weekends at 7 am to 6 pm

How to get there: Take a flight to Cebu. Take the airport bus to SM. From SM, ride the 04L PUJ to JY Square Lahug. Look for the wet market there and ride a habal-habal (motorbike) to Sirao.

Farmers Love Agri Farm, Tarlac City, Tarlac

A flower farm with celosias and other bright blooms like zinnia, marigold, and vinca closer to Metro Manila is one of the country’s newer flower fields, opening last July 2019. Its flower area is less than half a hectare, but Farmers Love Agri Farm in Tarlac is a perfect addition to your itinerary if you are going to La Union, Ilocos, and other destinations up north.

Entrance fee: P60

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 630 am to 6 pm

How to get there: From EDSA Cubao or other terminals, ride any bus passing by Luisita, Tarlac. Get off at Luisita and ride a jeep to Asturias. Ask to be dropped off at Farmers Love Agri Farm.

Celossian Flower Farm, Baras, Rizal

For a closer flower field experience perfect for day trips from Metro Manila, go to Celossian Flower Farm in Baras, Rizal. You can include this in your Rizal day itinerary or you can go to Rizal simply for the flower fields.

The bright yellow and red celosia fields also have accents like a giant heart frame and large wooden swings great for photos.

Entrance fee: P20

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 6 am to 630 pm

How to get there: From EDSA Cubao or EDSA Shaw, ride a van or jeep to Tanay. Alight at 7/11 in Lagundi, Baras, Rizal. Ride a tricycle to the farm.

Julyan’s Farm, San Narciso, Zambales

Compared with the other flower fields featured here, the sunflower field in Julyan’s Farm is quite small. Still, it draws visitors during the sunflowers’ full bloom. What makes the farm special is its autism advocacy: one of the people planting, watering, and looking after the sunflowers and the herbs and vegetables in the farm is Julyan Harrison, a young man with autism.

The farm is part of Zambawood, a resort built initially as Julyan’s playground and workplace, where he can surf, make art, farm, cook, and clean. The resort is now open to the public.

Julyan’s Farm is a perfect stopover if you are going on a Zambales beach trip.

Entrance fee: P75

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 7 am to 4 pm, when sunflowers are in bloom. Check their Facebook page first.

How to get there: From EDSA Pasay, EDSA Cubao, or Caloocan Victory Liner Terminal, ride a bus to Iba or Sta. Cruz, Zambales and get off at San Narciso town proper. Ride a tricycle to Zambawood. Upon arriving, ask directions to Julyan’s Farm.

– Rappler.com

Claire Madarang is a writer, researcher, and documenter whose work and wanderlust takes her to adventures like backpacking for seven weeks and exploring remote islands and bustling cities alike. Follow her adventures, travel tips, and epiphanies on her blog Traveling Light and on her Instagram.