Ready for revenge travel? Philippine Airlines is having a P181 seat sale

MANILA, Philippines – As more and more people plan their revenge travel getaways to make up for two years spent in lockdown, Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering up to 5 million seats at lower prices.

The seat sale is in celebration of the airline’s 81st anniversary. It started on March 15 and will run until March 21.

Domestic flights are available for as low as P181 and international flights for as low as $81, for travel on or after June 1.

Domestic destinations include Coron, Boracay, Cebu, Dumaguete, Cagayan de Oro, Siargao, Batanes, Bacolod, and more. International destinations include Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, and New York.

For those who are taking their revenge travel really seriously, PAL is also offering the Hiraya Flight Pass. It’s a customizable flight pass where people can choose to take up to 50 flights to various domestic destinations within a set period of time.

Seat sale flights and the flight pass can be booked via the PAL website. – Rappler.com