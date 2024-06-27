These PH resorts are among top beach island resorts in Southeast Asia, according to this travel mag

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Planning your next out-of-town beach trip? Take note of these luxury Philippine resorts that have been recognized by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards for Asia Pacific 2024!

Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan are among Southeast Asia’s top beach island resorts this year. Discovery Shores, a five-star beachfront property in Station 1, clinched the 10th spot in the Beach Island + Upcountry Resorts category. The resort founded in 2006 was awarded the Philippines’ leading beach resort by the World Travel Awards in 2023.

Club Paradise Palawan, nestled in Coron, Palawan within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, ranked fifth in the Beach Island + Upcountry Resorts category. The four-star resort’s General Manager, Joegil Magtanggol M. Escobar, also ranked second in the Hotel General Managers category. Club Paradise Palawan was founded in 1990.

Both under the Discovery Hospitality Group, Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan also earned the Family Approved stamp in Travel + Leisure’s “Best Family Hotels and Resorts in the Philippines” list. This means that these resorts are highly recommended destinations for family vacations, featuring amenities that meet the specific needs and preferences of families.

Other Philippine resorts that also ranked in the top 10 are Shangri-La Boracay, El Nido Resorts (Lagen Island), El Nido Resorts (Minilog Island), Dusit Thani (Mactan, Cebu), Banawa Private Island (Palawan), Nay Palad Hideaway (Surigao del Norte), The Farm at San Benito (Batangas), and Amanpulo (Palawan).

Travel + Leisure Awards – a global authoritative travel and lifestyle guide and magazine – recognizes the excellence of resorts and their contributions to the hospitality industry across the Asia Pacific region.

The evaluation also covers establishments from Australia, Cambodia, Laos, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. – with reports from Kila Orozco/Rappler.com

