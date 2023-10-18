Bon voyage! Philippines named ‘Asia’s Best Cruise Destination’ for 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

We've cruised our way to the number one spot for the first time!

MANILA, Philippines – Don’t you love it when we’re cruising together? Start setting those travel goals for next year, because the Philippines has just been hailed Asia’s Best Cruise Destination for 2023 by the World Cruise Awards!

In a Facebook post on Monday, October 16, the Department of Tourism (DoT) announced the prestigious win, sharing that it is the first time the country has received this recognition. According to DoT, the award will help “build the country’s reputation as an emerging powerhouse in the global cruise and tourism sector.” It is also a big win for Philippine tourism, as it “reflects a resounding global preference for our island destinations” across the archipelago.

The Philippines bested neighboring nominees like Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Several cruise lines will be arriving soon, such as Seaborne Encore, Silver Shadow, MSC Poesia, Queen Elizabeth, Norwegian Jewel, Coral Adventure, MS Seven Seas Explorer, MS Star Breeze, Silver Whisper, Oceania Cruises, Aidabella, and the Blue Dream Cruise, which made its maiden voyage to the country in October. Norwegian Jewel’s six-month Asia season will offer cruises ranging in length from 10-14 days, and will have its first-ever departures from Manila, Boracay, Palawan, and Salomague in Ilocos.

According to DoT, as of October 16, 2023, The Philippines is projected to have 128 ports of call or cruise calls in 2023 across 33 destinations across the country, with these cruise ships expected to bring in more than 101,000 passengers and some 50,000 in estimated crew.

The World Cruise Awards – affliated with the World Travel Awards – is an annual international awards program that “celebrates excellence in the cruise industry and recognizes outstanding contributions to the cruise industry.”

In September, the Philippines’ was named Asia’s Leading Dive Destination by the World Travel Awards 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. In October, the Philippines was also named Asia Pacific’s Best Dive Destination by the 2023 Travel Weekly Asia (TWA) Readers’ Choice Awards. The award came shortly after readers of luxury lifestyle and travel magazine Condé Nast hailed Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao among the best islands in Asia for 2023. – Rappler.com