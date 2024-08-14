Siargao is Asia’s 4th most affordable tourist spot, with the cheapest accommodations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Book that ticket now, because the popular surfer's paradise currently offers the cheapest rates across 9 other Asian destinations!

MANILA, Philippines – Surf’s up, travelers and tourists! Siargao, the Philippines’ teardrop-shaped surfing paradise, is currently the fourth most affordable tourist destination in Asia, according to travel platform Agoda’s booking data.

CLOUD 9 IN SIARGAO. Adobe Stock

Agoda’s latest data, collected from June 15 to July 7 and from mid-August to the end of September, shows Siargao offering average room rates of just P3,323, one of the cheapest across nine Asian destinations. Siargao comes right after Hat Yai in Thailand (P2,099), Yogyakarta in Indonesia (P2,215), and Kuching in Malaysia (P3,148), which rank in the top 3, respectively.

Located in Surigao Del Norte, Siargao is a year-round travel destination well-known for its surfing-friendly beaches, clear waters, eco-friendly practices, bustling F&B community, laidback vibes, vivid sunsets, and chill nightlife. The island’s tourist hotspots include the picturesque Cloud 9, Magpupungko Rock Pools, and Sugba Lagoon, among many others.

Siargao was part of the 2023 edition of Condé Nast Traveler’s (CNT) Top 10 Readers’ Choice Awards and was among the magazine’s Top Islands of 2021. The small island was also named one of the best holiday destinations of 2020 by Conde Nast Traveler and recognized as the “Best Island in Asia” in October 2018. The surf spot was also among Time magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places” for 2021.

Other budget-friendly picks

In fifth place is Dalat, Vietnam (P3,323), known for its cool climate, vibrant natural landscapes, and tourist spots like Valley of Love, Dalat Flower Gardens, the historic Dalat Railway Station, and Lang Biang Mountain for hikers.

In sixth is Narita, Japan (P3,381), often known for its international airport. The peaceful city has more to offer, like the tranquil Naritasan Park and foodie-favorite Naritasan Omotesando Road.

In seventh place is Goa, India (PHP 3,848), famous for Baga Beach, its vibrant nightlife, and where Indian and Portuguese cultures blend. It’s followed by Taichung, Taiwan (P5,597), home to the vibrant Rainbow Village and Sun Moon Lake; and Busan, South Korea (P6,588) and its Haeundae Beach, Gamcheon Culture Village, and the scenic Oryukdo Skywalk.

In May, Agoda revealed that Asia has become one of the most sought-after travel spots of Europeans, with a 52% spike in accommodation searches compared to last year. Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan are the most popular Asian destinations for European globetrotters, while Malaysia and the Philippines round out the top five.

Agoda recently named the city of Iloilo “the most affordable tourist spot in the country” from April to May. The platform also highlighted Siquijor Island as one of Asia’s top nine nature destinations. – Rappler.com