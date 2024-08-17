What to expect at Solaire North in Quezon City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The first first five-star luxury integrated resort in the city boasts 38 storeys, 14 restaurants, a kids water park, and more North-exclusive additions!

MANILA, Philippines – Stepping into the new Solaire Resort North in Quezon City feels like visiting the more localized yet still upscale sequel to Solaire Entertainment City’s Pasay flagship branch.

The first five-star, 38-storey luxury integrated resort in Quezon City opened in May, 11 years after its predecessor. At Solaire North, the brand’s familiar luxury is coupled with a more modern yet laidback Filipino flair.

Solaire North carves out its own identity with contemporary design touches, a few North-exclusive dining options, and new family-friendly leisure experiences across the 1.5-hectare estate.

Nowhere to go but up

The journey begins at Solaire North’s grand lobby – spacious, well-lit, and welcoming – with a stunning centerpiece sculpture at the center: “The Mangrove” by Nikolas Weinstein. You can’t miss it; it even comes with a lights and sounds show every few minutes.

THE MANGROVE AT THE LOBBY. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The lobby houses the front desk, couches for waiting, and a quaint café by the entrance. Local artworks and curated pieces adorn the walls.

The second level houses a public casino, as well as Chinese dining options such as Lucky Noodles, Red Lantern, and Dragon Bar. Solaire North’s casino extends up to the third level, which is also where the expansive Food Court can be found – bigger and more minimalist than its Pasay counterpart.

DIFFERENT TENANTS AT THE FOOD COURT. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The third level features Solaire’s first modern Kampampangan restaurant called Manyaman, and Japanese restaurant Yakumi.

KAMPAMPANGAN-FILIPINO CUISINE. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

VIP gaming areas are located on higher floors to ensure privacy.

POOL CAFE. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

On the sixth floor, you will find the pool deck and Solaire’s first pool café and lounge, a step up from Pasay’s pool bar. The L-shaped outdoor pool is surrounded by chaises and cabanas, and offers cityscape views while swimming.

OUTDOOR POOL DECK. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The first of its kind is the Kids Waterpark beside the pool, and the new indoor Kids Club, featuring a six-level play structure, a play village, and a children’s bowling alley.

FRESH INTERNATIONAL BUFFET. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Also on the sixth floor is Solaire’s all-day Fresh International Buffet, with large windows bringing in natural light and overlooking the pool deck. It retains the same Western and Asian spread of unlimited lobsters, sashimi, and cold cuts, but with a more laidback atmosphere and a live piano playing in the background.

LOCAL FABRICS AND PATTERNS USED. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The 37th floor houses the spa and fitness center, above Solaire North’s 560 deluxe guest rooms, with 25 of them suites; though slightly smaller than Solaire Entertainment City, which houses over 700 rooms.

SOLAIRE NORTH’S PREMIERE SUITES. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

According to the brand, the resort’s design is described as “contemporary elegance,” utilizing warm ambers, rich brass metals, and modern glass paneling to retain its premium ambiance, but incorporating solihiya patterns in its chairs and decor to infuse the Filipino spirit in every corner.

Solaire North doesn’t have its own theater, but it has a grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,300 guests with concert-style seating. It can also be divided into smaller halls for more intimate events.

A focus on food

With 14 restaurants to choose from, including the soon-to-open Sky Bar on the 38th floor, Solaire North puts the dining experience at the center. Among the varied choices is Finestra Steakhouse on the same floor, where grilled steaks and fine Italian cuisine are at the forefront.

FINESTRA’S BAR AND LOUNGE. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

With its carpeted floors, grand chandeliers, and snazzy interiors, Finestra is a luxurious place to dine in – perfect for romantic date nights, business meetings, or special occasions – with its grand floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing sky-high, city views and a sneak peek of the sunset.

FINESTRA’S DINING AREA. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

OPEN KITCHEN AT WORK. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

During Solaire North’s media launch, we were served the US Prime Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio to start. It was a visually appealing dish of thinly-sliced raw beef tenderloin; it was almost transparent.

BEEF CARPACCIO. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The robust yet smooth flavor of pure Taggiasca olive oil was complemented by the slightly punchy, vibrant notes of celery. The beef was delicate and tender, while the crushed pistachios added a welcome subtle crunch to the dish.

Putting the “tender” in tenderloin, the US Prime Tenderloin Rossini didn’t fall short – it was a hefty and thick slab of steak well-cooked to medium-rare doneness, served atop a mild truffle gravy and alongside a fluffy serving of whipped mashed potatoes.

TENDERLOIN ROSSINI. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Bites of foie gras were placed on the side – indulgent in its own right – and worked well with the steak without overpowering it.

To cap off the meal, Finestra’s Tiramisu was served. At first glance, I thought it was a a brownie à la mode, but it was actually a creative, deconstructed twist on the classic Italian dessert I love.

TIRAMISU. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The espresso-soaked chocolate cake at the bottom was moist and light, topped with a sweet-savory and airy mascarpone mousse, crunchy cocoa crumble, and meringue bites. Mixed all together, each spoonful provided a cohesive play of different textures but offered the same taste of a good ‘ol tiramisu.

Solaire North is located in Vertis North, 1 Solaire Way, Quezon City. For more information, you can check out Solaire North’s website. – Rappler.com