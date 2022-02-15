‘Ang comeback na hinihintay ng lahat’: Star City announces new opening date

STAR CITY. The theme park is set to reopen its doors in February 2022.

The theme park is set to reopen its doors to the public this February

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars! After over two years of being closed, Star City will finally welcome guests again starting February 24.

“Ginalaw na ang baso. Kulayan na natin ang Pebrero! Ang comeback na hinihintay ng lahat. Star City this February 24,” the popular amusement park announced on its social media pages. (Let’s make those February plans happen. This is the comeback that everyone is waiting for.)

The theme park in Pasay City added that they will be open every Thursday to Sunday, from noon to 8 pm.

The Star Pass – which gives visitors ride-all-you-can access – is available at an introductory price of P400, and can be purchased at the gate and the park’s website. They also offer a Star Pass and Snow World package for P560.

The Star City complex halted operations after a fire razed both the theme park and offices of the Manila Broadcasting Corporation in October 2019. The park has remained closed since then.

It was set to reopen on January 14, 2022, but management decided to postpone its long-awaited reopening due to the COVID-19 surge. – Rappler.com