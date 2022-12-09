You can now stay overnight at The Hobbiton from ‘Lord of The Rings’

You now have the chance to live the hobbit life in Middle-Earth via Airbnb!

MANILA, Philippines – Ready to drink tea, be merry, and live the hobbit life? You now have the chance to feel like you’re in Middle-Earth as The Hobbiton opens its doors to a few lucky guests via Airbnb!

VIEWS. Photo courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb

The world-famous Hobbiton movie set from the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies will be accommodating exclusive overnight stays, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Airbnb host Russell Alexander is opening his family’s property for the holidays for three individual two-night stays for up to four guests.

DESK NOOK. Photo courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb

Hobbiton is located in the picturesque green pastures of New Zealand’s Waikato region on a 2,500-acre working farm, according to Airbnb. The original filming location bears a “striking similarity to The Shire,” as described by Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien, and was chosen by director Peter Jackson more than two decades ago.

LIVING ROOM. Photo courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb

Aside from the overnight accommodation curated by Creative Director Brian Massey, the exclusive stay also includes the following:

Private, behind-the-scenes guided tour of the set

“Sweeping views of The Shire”

A writing nook “fit for Bilbo Baggins” at The Millhouse

Private access to 44 Hobbit Holes for some afternoon tea

Evening banquet at The Green Dragon Inn featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly-baked breads, ale, and Second Breakfast

YELLOW HOBBIT HOLE. Photo courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb

The rate starts at NZD$10 per night. The available overnight stay dates are on March 2-4, March 9-11, and March 16-18, 2023. Hobbits, elves, wizards and others may start booking on Wednesday, December 14 starting 5 am via Airbnb.

The maximum occupancy is four persons, with two bedrooms featuring one queen bed and the other two king-singles. Round trip transportation from the New Zealand airport to the property can be provided.

BEDROOM. Photo courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb

The Hobbiton movie set has been operational since 1998 and reconstructed only once in 2009. The 12-acre countryside movie set has been maintained since then for the films and tours. – Rappler.com