Planning a trip to Europe? Here’s where to apply for a Schengen visa

Filipinos can avail themselves of visa services for 10 countries in the Schengen zone at the Joint Visa Application Center in Makati City

MANILA, Philippines – Planning to visit Europe soon? You can apply for your Schengen visa at VFS Global’s newly inaugurated Joint Visa Application Center in Makati City.

The relocated Joint Visa Application Center will allow Filipinos to avail themselves of visa services for 10 countries in the Schengen zone. These countries include Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.

All of VFS Global’s Schengen visa application centers have been relocated to the sixth floor of the Makati Circuit Corporate Center Tower Two along Theater Drive in Makati City.

Interested applicants may begin their application by first booking an appointment online via the VFS Global website.

“We are excited to bring an enhanced experience for our Schengen visa applicants in and around Manila through this newly relocated state-of-the-art Visa Application Center. Applying for a visa is one of the first steps to international travel, and we look forward to making it smooth and convenient for our [travelers],” VFS Global’s Australasia head Kaushik Ghosh said in a recent press release.

On top of the regular visa application service, applicants also have the option to avail themselves of additional services when applying for a visa for specific countries. The additional services are as follows:

Be able to apply for your visa and submit your biometrics from home or your workplace

Be able to apply for your visa on weekends and outside of working hours

Be able to submit your visa application from a premium lounge

Get SMS updates on the status of your visa application

Get your passport and documents delivered straight to you

Be assisted by a staff member while completing your visa application via phone or on-site

Get medical travel insurance, which includes COVID-19 coverage, from global insurance companies alongside your visa

However, VFS Global notes that opting for these services will not guarantee the approval of your visa application.

VFS Global is touted as one of the world’s biggest visa outsourcing and technology specialists, rendering its services to 3,450 application centers across 151 countries.

Its previous Metro Manila office was located on the ground and mezzanine floors of the Ecoplaza Building along the Chino Roces Avenue Extension in Makati City. – Rappler.com