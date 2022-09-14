Thai hotel sets Guinness world records with largest Negroni cocktail

Hotel staffs pump Negroni cocktail mixture from barrels into a large container to break Guinness World Record for largest Negroni cocktail at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 12, 2022.

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel breaks a Guinness world record with its more than 630 liters of the Italian drink

BANGKOK, Thailand – A hotel in the Thai capital set a Guinness World Record on Monday, September 12, by stirring up the world’s largest Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 liters (1,109 pints) of the bitter Italian drink.

Mixologists at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel poured dozens of bottles of the key ingredients – gin, vermouth, and Campari – into an iced acrylic container 1.7 m (5.6 ft) tall and weighing about 400 kg (882 lb).

The previous record was 504 liters, said Guinness adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura, who added that the hotel was required to bottle and distribute the entire concoction within the next couple of months. – Rappler.com