Include Romania in your Europe bucket list! Here’s what you should know

BRAN CASTLE. Brasov is one of the cities you can visit in Romania.

Romania may not be at the top of your list when you plan your trip to Europe. However, the country was a pleasant surprise when I visited it.

There are lots of cultural and historic attractions, delicious food, and most importantly, it’s an affordable destination.

Getting a visa

Romania became a partial member of the Schengen zone in 2024, which means that if you have a visa from one of its members, you can use it to enter the country. Some of the basic requirements for a visa application include:

Valid passport

Photo (35x45mm)

Itinerary

Accommodation confirmation

Application form

Proof of occupation or business registration

Proof of funds (bank certificate, credit card statements, bank statements, etc.)

Entering Romania

There are no direct flights to Romania’s capital Bucharest from the Philippines. You’ll have to cross the border by land from Hungary, Serbia, or Bulgaria. You can also find flights to the capital from various cities in Europe.

I frequently check Skyscanner for affordable flights and alternative routes.

Getting out of Bucharest airport

It’s easy to get out of the airport. You can take the bus or the train. The latter will go only as far as the Gara de Nord Station. From there, you can take the metro to the center. You can also go directly to another city from the airport. You can find buses a few minutes away from the terminal that go to Brasov, Sinaia, and other cities and towns in Romania.

LANDMARK. Bucharest’s version of the Arc de Triomphe, the Arcul de Triumf. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Getting around Romania

It’s easy and convenient to get around Romania. You can take the bus or the train to your chosen destination. You don’t have to book in advance. It’s possible to book on the same day or at least the day before your trip.

Currency

Romania uses the Romanian leu or RON.

As of this writing, this is the conversion rate: 1 RON = P12.69.

Itinerary and places to visit

This itinerary assumes you start with one full day.

For this itinerary, you’ll be visiting the capital and some places in Transylvania.

Day 1: Bucharest

The capital of Romania has quite a few places you’d want to visit before moving on to another city.

One of the most prominent buildings you’ll find is the Palace of Parliament. The latter is a relic from the country’s former dictator, Nicolae Ceauşescu. The huge building is an attention-grabbing piece of architecture. However, the former ruler had parts of the old town destroyed, evicted thousands of people, and leveled hundreds of other buildings. He also employed (and overworked) thousands of workers and took on massive debts to complete the building in his image at a tremendous cost to Romanians.

PALACE OF PARLIAMENT. The massive Palace of Parliament is one of Bucharest’s architectural gems. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

It’s now a tourist attraction that you can visit, with an entrance fee of 60 RON. You’ll have to make a phone reservation the day before your planned trip. The numbers are +40 733 558 102 or +40 733 558 103. You’ll also need to bring your passport with you when you enter.

Another piece of architecture not to miss in the city is the Romanian Athenaeum. The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra calls it home, and it’s the venue for many of the city’s concerts. Check out Revolution Square on your way to the old town. This is where the revolution that marked the end of Ceauşescu’s dictatorship took place.

TOP CONCERT VENUE. The Romanian Athenaeum. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Bucharest’s old town has plenty of shops, beautiful buildings, restaurants, and bars. You can hang out here and grab something to eat and/or drink. While exploring, you can also visit the Stavropoleos Church which dates back to the 18th century.

Head on over to Carturesti Carusel, which is an Instagram-worthy bookshop. At night, drop by Bucharest’s own version of the Arc de Triomphe, the Arcul de Triumf.

UNIQUE BOOKSTORE. Carturesti Carusel is not just an ordinary bookshop. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

I recommend buying your train ticket bound for Sighisoara before leaving Bucharest on the second day.

Day 2

Check out of your accommodation and eat lunch at one of your favorite restaurants in the city, or if you’re on a budget, you can buy food at a supermarket. Take the afternoon train bound for Sighisoara.

You’ll most likely arrive just before 9 pm at the station. I would recommend bringing some food with you because there are few restaurants open at this time. Check in at your accommodation and get some rest before sightseeing the next day.

Day 3: Sighisoara

On your first full day in Sighisoara, explore the UNESCO-listed old town and get a glimpse of Romania’s history. The area is small and compact, making sightseeing easy. It’s a popular day trip from either Sibiu or Brasov.

Sighisoara is the birthplace of Vlad Tepes, more famously known as Vlad the Impaler or Dracula. The centuries-old Clock Tower is the most prominent building in the citadel. You can go up to the top to get overlooking views of the town and check out a few museums.

‘DRACULA.’ Bust of Vlad Tepes in Sighisoara. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Some of the places you can also visit during your stay are Casa Dracula, Piaţa Cetăţii (Citadel Square), Covered Stairway, and the Church on the Hill.

The old town is atmospheric and is like a time warp into a different epoch. There’s no need to rush because you’ll have plenty of time to eat and drink at one of the restaurants or cafés and still go sightseeing.

BACK IN TIME. Explore Sighisoara’s historic old town. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Day 4

You can take the train or the bus bound for Sibiu in the afternoon. After checking out of your accommodation, you can have lunch at one of the restaurants. Sighisoara is small enough to explore in one full day.

BEAUTIFUL COLORS. A quaint street in Sighisoara. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Many visitors go on a day trip from nearby cities and towns. After arriving in Sibiu, make your way to your accommodation to check in. You can rest during the remainder of the day before sightseeing.

Day 5: Sibiu

What I liked about the cities in Romania (especially in the Transylvania region) is how compact they are. You can see the main attractions in one full day and spend the rest of your time soaking up the ambiance, eating out, or simply hanging out in a café or a square.

PICTURESQUE. Sibiu oozes with old world charm. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Sibiu fits this description. You can spend hours walking around the Small and Large Square and the Lower and Upper Town, checking out the traditional buildings (some look like they have eyes!) and centuries-old landmarks.

Like in any other city or town in Europe, Sibiu has old churches oozing with charm and towers with overlooking views. Churches of note include the Saint Mary Evangelical Cathedral and the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

RELAXATION. Unwind in Sibiu. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Day 6

Check out of your accommodation and get a ticket from either the bus or train station bound for Brasov.

I would recommend spending more hours just relaxing, eating, drinking, and hanging out in your favorite part of the city. I often have at least one day where I don’t do much of anything. Sibiu is the kind of place where you can relax and soak up its old world charm in a café or restaurant while trying local food.

BRASOV. Overlooking view of Brasov. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

I suggest taking the bus or train that leaves around 5 pm so that you’ll arrive in Brasov not too late at night.

Day 7: Brasov

After breakfast, get an early start for a visit to Bran Castle. Make your way to bus terminal 2 and board a bus bound for the castle. Most people will stop there so you won’t have a problem finding it. The castle became a popular destination because of its association with Bram Stoker’s fictional character Dracula. Vlad the Impaler was the historical figure that inspired Dracula.

BRAN CASTLE. The castle is a day trip you can do from Brasov. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Inside, you’ll find exhibits discussing the castle’s history and the Romanian royal family that lived there. The entrance fee costs around 55 to 60 RON, depending on the season.

After exploring the castle, catch the bus back to Brasov. Grab something to eat while walking along Strada Republicii. This street has a number of shops and restaurants. It leads to Council Square, where you’ll find the prominent Council Hall, a structure that’s six centuries old. You can also visit the 15th-century Black Church.

Day 8

Get an early start after breakfast. Make your way to the bus or train station and head on over to Sinaia.

At Sinaia’s train or bus station, you can either walk to Peles Castle or board another bus close to the castle. Peles Castle is one of the prettiest castles I’ve seen in Europe. Carol I, the first king of Romania, had the castle built. Its inauguration took place in 1883. You’ll immediately notice the castle’s fairy tale-

like exterior. The interiors are just as impressive, with themes inspired by various cultures.

FAIRY-TALE VIBES. Peles Castle. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Entrance fee to Peles Castle: 50 RON for the ground floor, 100 RON for the ground and first floor, and 150 RON for the ground, first floor, and second floor. You can add attractions such as Rope Street, Weavers’ Bastion, White Tower, Black Tower, Saint Nicholas Church, and others after your Peles Castle trip.

Day 9

Take it easy on your third day in Brasov. After checking out, chill somewhere in Council Square or your favorite spot in the city. You can buy souvenirs here and eat more local food. Take the late afternoon bus or train back to Bucharest. If you’re up for it, you can go up Mount Tampa for overlooking views. You

can hike up and down or take the cable car.

COUNCIL SQUARE. This is a bustling area where visitors and locals go to eat or just hang out. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Day 10: Bucharest

On your last full day in Bucharest, if you’re interested, you can visit a few more attractions, such as:

Museum of the Romanian Peasant

Former Ceauşescu Residence

Cişmigiu Garden

Museum of the Village

Botanical Garden of Bucharest

The Patriarchate Palace

There are other museums and memorial houses you might want to visit to learn more about Romanian history and culture.

HISTORICAL DESTINATION. Revolution Square in Bucharest. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Day 11

Depending on the time of your flight, bus, or train to your next destination, you have some time to do last-minute souvenir shopping.

DESSERT. Papanași is a dessert you wouldn’t want to miss trying while in Romania. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

How much will you spend?

Romania is an affordable country compared to countries in western and northern Europe. A budget of roughly 240 RON (approximately P3,000) a day covers a bed in a dorm room, public transportation, a few attractions, and budget meals and dessert in a restaurant.

With this budget, you can occasionally spend a bit more on food and drinks. You can spend less but you’ll only be getting the basics and the cheapest possible options.

If you have a bigger budget, you can splurge on better accommodation, taxis or other forms of private transportation, and nicer restaurants during your trip. – Rappler.com