Tara na! Top 10 destinations of Filipino travelers for 2024, according to Google

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOURIST SPOTS. Caticlan, Manila, and Singapore are among the most popular travel destinations.

Here are the most popular local and international tourist spots for the months of June to August 2024, based on the query volumes on Google Flights

MANILA, Philippines – Still unsure where to spend your next vacation leave? Take inspiration from fellow Filipino travelers and book your flight to these top-searched tourist destinations in the Philippines and around Asia!

Google has released a list of the top 10 most-searched destinations of Filipino travelers from June to August 2024, based on the query volumes on Google Flights.

According to Google’s data, the top three travel trends of the year so far include immersive cultural experiences. More travelers are seeking “enriching cultural exchanges,” and want to discover local cuisines. Local food tours are popular in the Asia-Pacific. More travelers are also looking for nature-based travel and sustainability, with many booking tree-planting activities.

Here are the top 10 travel destinations of Filipinos.

1. Manila

First on the list is the country’s chief city and capital! Google recommends Manila as the “perfect spot for families,” with historical and leisure sites like Fort Santiago and Luneta Park. Manila also houses the historical Walled City of Intramuros and the Casa Manila Museum, for history buffs and art enthusiasts to immerse in.

FORT SANTIAGO. The defense fortress is part of the structures of the walled city of Intramuros, Manila, Philippines. Vyacheslav Argenberg via Wikimedia Commons

The National Museum is also a popular tourist site, showcasing collections of paintings, sculptures, and artifacts dating back to the 17th century. It is open to the public and free of charge.

2. Caticlan

Referred to as the gateway to Boracay’s finest beaches, Caticlan remains on the radar of beachgoers in the country. It is a barangay in Malay, Aklan, located at the northern tip of Panay Island and hosts one of two airports that serve as jump-off points to Boracay.

Boracay White Beach Station 1 in Aklan. Patrickroque01 via Wikimedia Commons

Boracay was one of Time‘s 50 World’s Greatest Places in 2022. Aside from enjoying its iconic sunsets and white-sand beach, travelers can enjoy a wide range of water activities, from snorkeling to riding a jet ski! There’s much more to indulge in here – good food, drinks, souvenirs, the island nightlife, and more.

3. Tokyo

Balancing tradition and modernity, the eclectic city of Tokyo is among the favorite tourist spots of Filipinos for good reason.

Pedestrians crossing perhaps the most famous scramble intersection in the world, in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan, taken from Hachikō square. Benh LIEU SONG via Wikimedia Commons

Google recommends visiting the world-famous Asakusa, where the more traditional vibe of Tokyo is preserved. Here you can visit the Buddhist temple Sensoji, craft shops, street food stalls, the mid-19th century Hanayashiki amusement park, and rent kimonos. Anime fans can also visit locations of their favorite series or movies, as well as the Ghibli Museum.

4. Cebu

A maayo nga adlaw (good day) is promised in Cebu, the Visayas’ “Queen City of the South.” Cebu witnesses an influx of tourists in January during the Feast of Santo Niño or the Sinulog Festival. The city also boasts historic places like the Basilica de Santo Niño and Magellan’s Cross, and tourist draws like the Temple of Leah. For beach bums, Moalboal is a municipality in Cebu famous for its reef and dive sites and sardine run.

Cebu is also home to the famous lechon (roasted pig), tuslob buwa (rice dipped in pig brain and soy sauce mix), Carcar chicharon, and dried mangoes.

5. Hong Kong

Visa-free Hong Kong is just a two-hour plane ride away from the Philippines.

Google suggests tourists visit Ngong Ping Plateau’s Tian Tan Buddha and Po Lin Monastery, founded by three monks in 1906. On the same island, you can ride one of Asia’s longest aerial cable car systems in Ngong Ping 360, taking you from Tung Chung to Ngong Ping with stunning views. Of course, a visit to Hong Kong Disneyland will entertain the inner child in you!

6. Bangkok

Bangkok is famous for its grand palaces, heritage sites, and temples. Tourists can visit the 18th-century Grand Palace and also various Buddhist temples like Wat Arun.

Monk walks in the morning after the rain in front of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew), part of the Grand Palace, Bangkok, Thailand. Nawit science via Wikimedia Commons

Shopping is all the rage here too, so pay a visit to the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market and Chatuchak Weekend Market, which is among the largest open-air markets in the world. Get a taste of Thailand’s famous delicacies – Pad Thai, Mango Sticky Rice, Thai Milk Tea, and more.

7. Singapore

Singapore’s Changi Airport alone is a grand spectacle and has contributed to the Lion City’s seventh spot in the Google list.

Merlion, Marina Bay, Singapore. Diego Delso via Wikimedia Commons

Crowds can usually be found around the Singapore River to marvel at the Merlion, the half-mermaid, half-lion statue that spews water and stands at 8.6 meters and weighs 70 tons. Tourists can swim at the iconic infinity pool in Marina Bay Sands, where you can also catch a glimpse of the city’s skyline. Singapore’s Garden by the Bay is also a famous spot, as well as the city’s hawker centers for the best street food.

8. Taipei

Taipei is Taiwan’s capital city and economic and cultural center. It is located at the eastern edge of the Eurasian tectonic plate, making it surprisingly mountainous for an island this small.



Taipei 101 tower during sunset from the mountain angle. Uwe Aranas via Wikimedia Commons

Taipei’s landmarks include its modern cosmopolitan architecture, Taipei 101, Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Halls, and the natural beauty of Yangmingshan National Park and Nangang District Hiking Trail. Don’t miss the hot springs of Xinbeitou, where guests can soak in the benefits of the water’s minerals after a long walk on one of the city’s nature trails.

9. Seoul

South Korea’s capital is not only the birthplace of K-pop, but it’s also a tourist haven of good food, nightlife, shopping centers, colorful dance clubs, and 24/7 cafes offering panoramic views of the city.

10. Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte

Filipinos love the beach, and with the country’s rising temperatures, who can blame them? Last but not the least is Mindanao’s own Del Carmen!

Del Carmen, a fifth-class municipality in Surigao del Norte, continues to draw tourists due to its natural beauty and lush scenery. It houses the country’s largest mangrove sanctuary, hectares of coconut trees, peaceful islands, and the Sugba Lagoon.

Del Carmen is also near Siargao’s famous landmarks like Guyam Island, Daku Island, and the Cloud 9 Surfing Area. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern.