23 must-visit cities in Asia to add to your travel bucket list

MANILA, Philippines – Asia is a diverse continent that has plenty to offer — from delicious cuisine, stunning landscapes, to a distinct cultural heritage that sets each of its regions apart.

Asian cities were the first places I visited when I started traveling more than a decade ago. I return to the usual spots but still see and do something new with each visit. The continent is also experiencing rapid modernization and development with places no longer the same as even a few years ago based on my own experience and what other travelers share with me.

For Filipinos, an Asian city is often their first destination abroad. Whether it’s your first or multiple times traveling to an Asian city, these places are some of the stops you might want to include in your itinerary.

Tokyo

The capital of Japan is full of things to do, see, and eat. It has an energy that attracts travelers from everywhere. Its neon signs and lights will draw you in like gravity. There are plenty of restaurants to try sushi, katsudon, sashimi, curry, donburi, and other Japanese specialties.

Tokyo’s urban sprawl. Joshua Berida/Rappler

This urban jungle also has viewpoints that offer spectacular views of the city (with Mt. Fuji as a backdrop if you’re lucky).

Osaka

This city in Japan is recognized as the “Nation’s Kitchen.” Foodies (and casual visitors alike) can spend days looking for the best okonomiyaki, fugu (puffer fish), and takoyaki.

Check out the many restaurants and food stalls located all over Osaka. Joshua Berida/Rappler

You can spend an entire day at Universal Studios during your visit. You can also visit attractions such as Osaka Castle, Minoo Park, Shitennoji Temple, and Sumiyoshi Taisha. The city is a transportation hub for other destinations in Kansai such as Kyoto and Nara.

Kyoto

This city is the cultural hub of Japan with its many ancient temples and districts. It used to be the country’s capital until Tokyo became the capital in the 19th century. Many tourists flock to Kyoto to get a glimpse of the country’s vibrant past.

Wander around Kyoto’s old streets and walkways. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Some of the city’s attractions include Nijo Castle, Ginkakuji, Kinkakuji, Ryoanji Temple, Fushimi Inari Shrine, and Kiyomizudera. Wander the ancient streets and passages of Kyoto to feel like you’ve traveled back in time.

Seoul

The capital of South Korea is bustling with life, traditional architecture, temples, palaces, and a vibrant nightlife.

After visiting the cultural attractions such as Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Jogyesa Temple, Jongmyo Shrine, and the Bukchon Hanok Village, go window shopping (or actually shop) in Myeongdong or Gangnam, check out the beautiful library inside COEX Mall, and eat authentic Korean food in one of the city’s various districts. If you like hiking, you can go on a day hike to Bukhansan

National Park. You can also visit the Demilitarized Zone from Seoul.

Busan

This city is my personal favorite. It has a laid-back vibe with a few beaches you can easily visit while exploring the city. You can take leisurely walks along the shore (and go swimming in the summer) and visit a couple of temples during your visit.

Busan’s coastal city vibe. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Check out the Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, take photos of Gamcheon Culture Village, and eat tons of seafood at the Jagalchi Market. Go café/bar/restaurant hopping in Seomyeon.

Daegu

This city in South Korea isn’t as popular as the other two on this list. However, it’s worth adding to your itinerary. You can go up the mountains (I recommend going in autumn), dine out and listen to live music, and check out the temples. There are also many restaurants and cafes where you can hang out in.

Bangkok

Visit the Grand Palace while you’re in Bangkok. Joshua Berida/Rappler

The capital of Thailand is one of the most visited cities not just in Asia, but in the world. Its allure is a mix of old and new, affordable bars and restaurants, cheap but good value accommodation, ancient temples, shopping, and its infamous red-light district. You’ll always have something to do regardless of how long you stay in Bangkok.

Visit the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, and Wat Pho. Explore Khao San Road, eat at a food stall, check out a floating market, shop at Chatuchak Market, and experience the city.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai is home to several ancient ruins and temples, one of which is Wat Chedi Luang. Joshua Berida/Rappler

This city in Thailand is often on the list of must-visits in the country. It comes as no surprise because of its rich cultural and historical heritage. Backpackers, expats, retirees, and all sorts of travelers make their way to Chiang Mai to experience its heritage, taste its food, and get a glimpse of its ancient history. Visit Doi Suthep, Doi Inthanon National Park, explore the old city, Check out Wat Chedi Luang, and other activities.

Hanoi

Go people watching around Hoan Kiem Lake during your trip to Hanoi. Joshua Berida/Rappler

This city’s old quarter gives you a peek into Vietnamese daily life. The hustle and bustle of vendors, shopkeepers, and locals are part of the city’s charm. Grab a bite in one of the roadside eateries and go people-watching. Hang out and/or take a stroll around Hoan Kiem Lake. Visit attractions such as the Imperial Citadel, Temple of Literature, Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, and Train Street.

Hoi An

Hoi An is a charming destination in Vietnam. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Hoi An is a charming destination despite the crowds that come and go throughout the day. The colorful houses, lanterns, shops, and roadside restaurants/eateries are some of the reasons to visit Central Vietnam. Experience the hustle and bustle of locals moving about and weaving in and out of roads lined with traditional houses.

Luang Prabang

This destination in Laos has a laid-back vibe that will make you want to stay a little longer. (It’s also very affordable.) Go on a day trip to Kuang Si Waterfall, climb Mt. Phousi, and check out the beautiful temple Wat Xieng Thong.

Siem Reap

(Wat) should you visit in Siem Reap? Angkor Wat of course. Joshua Berida/Rappler

This city is one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia. Many visit Cambodia to see Angkor Wat and the other centuries-old temples. Their jump-off point is Siem Reap, a bustling city with plenty of restaurants, bars, and affordable accommodations after you explore the ruins.

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s capital has an extensive and efficient public transportation network that makes it easy to explore it. You can hop on a bus or take the metro to see some of its most famous attractions such as the Batu Caves and Petronas Towers. Its eclectic mix of Malay, Chinese, and Indian ethnic groups has created a diverse cuisine that will satisfy your cravings.

Penang

Get a taste of Nyonya cuisine, eat char kuay teow, and gorge on assam laksa during your trip to Penang, Malaysia. The city also has vibrant and attention-grabbing street art, among the” the famous ‘Boy on a Bike.” Visit the Kek Lok Si Temple, Khoo Kongsi, Clan Jetties, and Penang Hill.

Penang’s famous street art, the Boy on a Bike. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Yogyakarta

Bali may be one of the top places you’ll recall when anyone mentions Indonesia. However, I prefer Yogyakarta over Bali. Yogyakarta is the jump-off point to see the ancient temples of Borobudur and Prambanan. Both are UNESCO World Heritage Sites and are noteworthy attractions. Walk along Malioboro Street at night to shop for souvenirs and/or local handicrafts. There are also food stalls if you’re hungry and looking for local cuisine.

Beijing

Beijing’s Forbidden City Joshua Berida/Rappler

The capital of China is full of historic and cultural attractions that can easily fill your itinerary. Go on a day trip to one section of the Great Wall, get lost in the Forbidden City, and see the Temple of Heaven. You can also go on a day trip to the Summer Palace. Beijing is a modern city with plenty of shopping and dining districts.

Shanghai

Shanghai is a bustling modern metropolis that’s brimming with life. Take a leisurely stroll along the Bund to see some of the city’s most prominent buildings. Return at night to see them light up the sky. Explore the Yu Garden, walk around the old town, and visit some of the city’s temples. You can shop while exploring Nanjing Road.

Chengdu

Chengdu is as chill as the panda. Joshua Berida/Rappler

This city in Sichuan is my personal favorite. It’s a big city but has such a chill vibe much like the panda. Speaking of pandas, you can visit the Giant Panda Base as a half day trip from the city. Here you can find pandas of all sizes doing panda things such as playing, eating, and sleeping. You can use the city as a base for multi-day trips to nearby parks such as Jiuzhaigou.

Dubai

This metropolis in the desert exemplifies a luxurious lifestyle. The Burj Khalifa and the Palm Jumeirah are just two of the architectural wonders you’ll get to see when you visit. Go on an excursion to the desert and/or shop till you drop in Dubai Mall. FYI: Dubai is a hub for many international flights from Manila to Africa, Europe, and North America.

Taipei

Taipei is an energetic city with lively night markets (one of the most popular ones is Shilin) teeming with food stalls, shops, restaurants, and bars. Take one of the fastest elevators in the world (80+ floors in around 37 seconds!) in Taipei 101 to get views of the city. Go on day trips to Jiufen, Shifen, Yangmingshan National Park, and Yehliu Geopark to extend your vacation in Taiwan.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is often many Filipinos’ first out-of-the-country trip. It comes as no surprise because of the city’s accessibility from the Philippines. It elicits fond memories of family trips to Disneyland, Victoria Peak, and Ocean Park. It’s also known as a go-to shopping destination for Pinoys who want to spend their hard-earned money on good deals.

New Delhi

Qutb Minar in New Delhi. Joshua Berida/Rappler

This city in India is full of hustle and bustle, culture, and a history that spans centuries. Get a glimpse of the city’s storied past with a visit to the Red Fort and Qutb Minar, both of which are also UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Get lost exploring the winding pathways and bazaars of Chandni Chowk. Other places of interest in the city include Humayun’s Tomb, India Gate, Lotus Temple, and the Lodhi Garden.

Jaipur

The Hawa Mahal will immediately grab your attention while exploring Jaipur. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Also known as the Pink City, Jaipur has a long history that dates back centuries. The pinkish hue of the buildings will grab your attention. One of the most striking architectural wonders in the city is the Hawa Mahal, don’t miss it when you include Jaipur in your itinerary for India. Check out the City Palace, Jantar Mantar, and Amer Fort while in the city.

There are more places and cities to see in Asia! Let us know about your favorite cities in Asia that are not on this list. – Rappler.com