WATCH: A coastal adventure at Pitogo Cliff

SIQUIJOR, Philippines – If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, then you shouldn’t miss the chance to visit Siquijor’s Pitogo Cliff, located at the southwestern side of the island facing the breathtaking Sulu Sea.

The serene cliffside gets its name from the Pitogo plant that grows in the area. Prior to being one of Siquijor’s popular travel destinations, locals used to gather and hangout by the cliffside to enjoy the scenery.

Whether you’re a beginner trying to conquer your fear of heights or a seasoned cliff diver looking for a new challenge, Pitogo Cliff offers a stunning backdrop for an unforgettable experience.

The highest point of the cliff reaches 40 feet, and it’s best enjoyed safely during high tide. But fear not, as there are also 10- and 20-foot jumping-off points available, which can be used even during low tide. So, no matter the time of day you visit, you can still jump into the deep blue waters of Sulu Sea.

Are you ready for your next adventure? Watch this video for a look of one of Siquijor’s natural wonders. – Rappler.com

