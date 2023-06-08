WATCH: Out and about the Korean countryside

Nami island, Petite France, and Italian Village – include these hotspots in your Korean itinerary!

South Korea’s metropolitan districts are a delight to explore, but so are the city outskirts.

We’ve explored tourist attractions a few hours away from Seoul – Nami Island, Italian Village, and Petite France in Gapyeong-gun. Check out this video and add these to your Korean itinerary! – Rappler.com

#ShareAsia highlights the best and most sought-after experiences in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s a content and resource hub for tourists and locals alike seeking new, exciting experiences in the region.