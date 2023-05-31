[WATCH] From tobacco processing to tourism: Thailand’s Kaomai Estate 1955

The estate not only promotes sustainable tourism but also conserves the area

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Is there life after tobacco?

In Chiang Mai, Thailand, a 60-year-old tobacco processing estate was converted into a tourist destination that conserves the area while promoting sustainable tourism.

Kaomai Estate 1955 includes a museum, a cafe, a tea house, and a restaurant – all designed and converted from what used to be the estate’s tobacco drying barns. The place caters to tourists interested in its lush surroundings and architectural and natural heritage.

The estate received the 2018 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation under the New Design in Heritage Contexts category.

Check out what Kaomai Estate 1955 has to offer in this short video. – Rappler.com

#ShareAsia highlights the best and most sought-after experiences in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s a content and resource hub for tourists and locals alike seeking new, exciting experiences in the region.