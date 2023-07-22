WATCH: Places to visit in Hanoi and Ninh Binh

Hanoi is hectic and vibrant, while Ninh Binh is famous for its painting-like landscapes

The Vietnamese cities of Hanoi and Ninh Binh, while less famous than its capital, Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), are known for their rich history, ancient temples, sprawling landscapes, and vast rivers open for tourists and nature-lovers alike.

Hanoi is an easy city to explore on foot because most attractions are within walking distance from each other. Ninh Binh’s attractions require transportation to explore but you have many options to do so. You can spend around five days seeing the highlights of both places.

It’s advisable to depart as early as possible to Ninh Binh from Hanoi. There are regular bus trips between both cities. The trip can take up to 2.5 hours. After settling in your accommodation, hit the ground running and visit some of Ninh Binh’s attractions.

From the UNESCO World Heritage site Halong Bay to the Van Long Nature Reserve there are lots of sights to see in Hanoi and Ninh Binh. – Rappler.com

