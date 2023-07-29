WATCH: Sights to see in Binondo

The oldest Chinatown in the world can be found right in the heart of the Philippines’ capital. Established in 1594, Binondo was once known as Manila’s business district. It’s known for its architecture, numerous retail stores, budding art community, and most of all, its appetizing restaurants along and beside Ongpin.

The best way to get to know the streets of Binondo is through your stomach. Stroll through the historic district’s streets while filling up your belly. – Rappler.com

