[Two Pronged] Is there a future for me with a married man, who is also my officemate?

Dear Dr. Holmes and Mr. Baer,

My name is Ivy, 36 years old, working in a construction firm for the past 13 years.

It was there that I met Ed. At first, he was just a regular officemate. But after a few outings with him along with our officemates, I started seeing him in a different light. I know he also feels that there is something between us, but he’s already married. Nevertheless, we started to have an affair. This went on for two years. He finally broke it off when his son was born. He said he would try to work things out with his wife and be a family man.

Five years went by, and I’ve had other boyfriends, but I know I still have feelings for Ed that just won’t go away. We still see each other every day and we can’t seem to break this connection between us no matter how hard we try.

Then, one day, he told me that he was gonna leave his wife. He said he hasn’t been happy with their marriage for quite some time now, even though he really tried his best to work it out.

And now I’m confused. He said he loves me and wants to be with me. I know I feel the same way. I’m also dating other guys but he’s really the one I love. I know a lot of people would judge me if I were to have a relationship with him, but I think if it’s really what I want, I will stand by my decision. Should I pursue a relationship with him? Is there a future here? Please help me decide.

Ivy

Dear Ivy,

Thank you for your email.

You say that you really love Ed and want to be with him but you are still dating other guys, so what kind love is this? At the same time, Ed supposedly loves you and wants to be with you. He says he is ready to leave his wife but seemingly has yet to do so. The world is full of married men who make such promises to their lovers/mistresses to keep them happy but never actually act on them. In short, it seems as though you are both hedging your bets.

Of course there is nothing wrong in being cautious. Why after all should you be exclusive while Ed goes home to his wife every night? However, to move forward will require you both to make commitments that so far have eluded you. Perhaps it is time to have a real conversation and decide whether to drift along as you currently are, or take the necessary steps to be together, or call it a day.

As for people who might judge you, do you really care? If you are referring to some sort of supreme being or your religious community, then it becomes a matter of how strong your faith is. If it is family or friends, surely living your own life your way is more important than living it merely to conform to others’ views.

Anyway, the world is full of people who have seized the opportunity to have a second chance at happiness and have been richly rewarded as a result.

Best of luck,

JAFBaer

Dear Ivy:

Thank you very much for your letter. It is quite difficult to give definitive answers to your two questions, but perhaps I can help by suggesting a few factors for you to consider:

For question 1: Should I pursue a relationship with him?

Pursue, perhaps not, and you can pat yourself on the back because it seems that, even from the start, that is not what you did. Kudos to you for not, for example, trying to change his mind when he decided to be a “family man” over five years ago, and kudos to you for thinking twice before accepting his current appeal to “want to be with you (once more).”

Perhaps you should clarify to each other what “being with you” means. Does that mean you will live together? No longer be a couple that has to rationalize living together, hiding from other people? If he doesn’t want to live together (and you do) what reason does he give? If it is anything like, “It is too soon, I do not want to hurt my wife,” I would wait until he is clear on who his priority is before getting involved with him again.

Admittedly, my replies above are based on clinical experience, and perhaps a lot more on “educated” (guess and) gut feel.

However, I am proud to say that my answers to your second question are more scientific and also quite poetic — especially when quoting Dr. Ethel Persons, a psychoanalyst who wrote four wonderful books from which I have learned so much! Her most famous is By Force of Fantasy: How We Make Our Lives (1995), in which she argued that people shape their lives by trying consciously or unconsciously to live out their fantasies. Lalim, diba?

But I digress.

For question 2: Is there a future here? Perhaps it would be better to ask yourself another question: Is this relationship based not just on love, but on courage and kindness? Will I feel validated (more by myself, rather than by Ed – though admittedly it would be best if it were by both) if I have it?

Dr. Persons could have been saying this of your love when she says, “I think romantic love is one of the great change agents. We come to know ourselves in a different way when we fall in love, and whatever happens to that relationship, we are changed. We know something we didn’t know before. We discover capacities that we didn’t think we had. You did it. You had a relationship that didn’t work, and you changed. You said, ‘Enough!’”

In other words, love need not last a lifetime to make it true, to make it good. What is most valuable about a love like yours is not necessarily that there was a “future in it” but that you loved as best you could. And because you did, you had the courage to do things you never thought you could. One act of courage might be doing something even while knowing you would be judged for it. Something does not have to last forever for it to give you lasting joy, strength, faith in yourself and yes, belief in love.

So, at the risk of being accused (wrongly, I might add 😊 ) of encouraging reckless behavior, I say: if you think Ed is worth it, go for it! The thing is, if you don’t take a risk…you risk even more.

Good luck and good fortune,

MG Holmes

