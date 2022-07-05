Don’t chicken out! Eat as much fried chicken as you can for just P550

Make it your 'fried' and joy to enjoy as much unli fried chicken and rice as you can at BGC resto Mimi & Bros!

MANILA, Philippines – How much fried chicken do you think you can gorge on in one sitting? Make it your fried and joy to find out on National Fried Chicken Day, Wednesday, July 6 – just make sure you don’t chicken out!

Only on Wednesday, homegrown restaurant Mimi & Bros is offering Unlimited Fried Chicken Quarters to customers for just P550 per head. This entitles dine-in customers to as much Mimi’s Fried Chicken and Mimi’s Seasoned Rice they can enjoy for up to two hours in one sitting.

Customers can enjoy Mimi’s signature Fried Chicken in all its variants – Fiery Fried Chicken (dark red and really spicy); Cheesy Fried Chicken (served with a thick cheddar sauce that’s not too salty); and Truffle Honey Butter Chicken, with a creamy sauce that is more sweet than savory. The signature fried chicken is hefty in size and just the right amount of salty; its meat is moist and its skin crispy and golden-brown.

TRUFFLE HONEY BUTTER CHICKEN. Photo courtesy of Mimi & Bros

Leftovers and sharing are not allowed, and customers may only request for another serving of chicken and rice once their plates have been wiped clean.

Customers can already reserve a table ahead of time, but walk-ins will also be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Mimi & Bros, located at Crossroads, 32nd Street, Bonifacio Global City, will be open from 11 am to 12 midnight for the promo. The restaurant offers both indoor and al fresco dining. – Rappler.com