LIFE & STYLE: Food, travel, art, culture, beauty, fashion – July 15-21, 2024

Dazzle Me’s new Ink Matte Lip Cream (P149) is formulated with nourishing and moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, avocado fruit butter, and sodium hyaluronate, while also delivering full matte coverage. It’s available in Peachy Blush, Muted Sunset, Dusty Red, Toasted Rose, and Cocoa Spice.

Dazzle Me has also launched a trio of “Better Than Filter” face products to keep makeup set all day long: The Fixed Loose Powder, Maxnificent Essence Cushion, and Double Way Two Way Cake offer 12-hour wear and all-day zero shine.

The Attack on Sun! essence sunscreen gel with SPF 50 PA++++ (P199), is a multifunctional product doubling as a makeup primer and is suitable for all skin types. The lightweight sunscreen is easily absorbable and is enriched with hyaluronic acid for hydration, niacinamide for brightening, and centella asiatica extract for soothing.

You can get Dazzle Me’s line of beauty items via Watsons, Robinsons, Shopee, Lazada, and Tiktok Shop.