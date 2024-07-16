LIFE & STYLE: Food, travel, art, culture, beauty, fashion – July 15-21, 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
BEAUTY: Dazzle Me adds new sunscreen, matte lip creams, cushions to makeup line
Dazzle Me’s new Ink Matte Lip Cream (P149) is formulated with nourishing and moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, avocado fruit butter, and sodium hyaluronate, while also delivering full matte coverage. It’s available in Peachy Blush, Muted Sunset, Dusty Red, Toasted Rose, and Cocoa Spice.
Dazzle Me has also launched a trio of “Better Than Filter” face products to keep makeup set all day long: The Fixed Loose Powder, Maxnificent Essence Cushion, and Double Way Two Way Cake offer 12-hour wear and all-day zero shine.
The Attack on Sun! essence sunscreen gel with SPF 50 PA++++ (P199), is a multifunctional product doubling as a makeup primer and is suitable for all skin types. The lightweight sunscreen is easily absorbable and is enriched with hyaluronic acid for hydration, niacinamide for brightening, and centella asiatica extract for soothing.
You can get Dazzle Me’s line of beauty items via Watsons, Robinsons, Shopee, Lazada, and Tiktok Shop.
STYLE: Klean Kanteen’s 36-oz RISE and Go Tumbler is your new hydration buddy
Ready to up your hydration game? Klean Kanteen Philippines launched the new 36 oz RISE and Go tumbler on July 5 – a multi-purpose, easy-to-carry insulated tumbler that features Klean Kanteen’s patented insulation technology, keeping drinks iced for up to 58 hours.
It’s equipped with an ergonomic, fully welded stainless steel handle and can fit most car cup holders for easy transport. The RISE and Go tumbler is also 100% BPA and lead-free, utilizing 90% post-consumer recycled stainless steel for reduced carbon emissions. The tumbler’s matte Klean Coat provides a food-safe, non-toxic, and environmentally-friendly finish that covers the entire body!
The RISE and Go tumbler is available in three classy two-toned colors – Tofu, Orchid Bloom, and Ice Blue – plus a Philippine-exclusive addition this July: a matching straw dust cover designed and made by Certified Calm for better hygiene and to protect against pollution.
Klean Kanteen’s 36-oz RISE and Go Tumbler is available at Klean Kanteen and Certified Calm branches, or online at certifiedcalm.com and Instagram @shopcertifiedcalm.