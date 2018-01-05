New year, new you – here's the soundtrack to your next workout!

Published 12:32 PM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – We're well into the new year, and chances are, you're already dreaming up the ultimate fitness plan to make your 2018 resolutions happen.

To motivate us to move this year, Spotify has released the top 10 workout tracks in the Philippines in 2017. The songs are either upbeat and empowering, or perfect for warming up or cooling down.

Looking to motivate yourself further? According to a release from Spotify, streams for workout playlists increase after January 1, peak on January 24, and level off on February 14. So if you want to beat the trend, keep at your workouts past Valentine's Day.

Aside from these 10 songs from Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Drake, and more, you can also try Eminem's “Till I Collapse," a track that's consistently on top of Spotify's global workout playlists.

If you're not up for personalizing your playlist, you can try one of the many that's already been curated for you by Spotify users, including "Fantastic K-Pop Workout," "Beast Mode," and "Motivation Mix."



1. Camila Cabello - "Havana"



2. White Noise Nature Sounds Baby Sleep - "Baby Sleep Training"



3. Dua Lipa - "New Rules"



4. Drake - "One Dance"



5. J Balvin - "Mi Gente (feat. Beyoncé)"



6. Avicii - "Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)"



7. Axwell /\ Ingrosso - "More Than You Know"



8. Jax Jones - "You Don't Know Me - Radio Edit"



9. Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."



10. DJ Snake - "Let Me Love You - Tiësto's AFTR:HRS Mix"



– Rappler.com