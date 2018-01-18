Healing House's energy healing modalities flush out all the bad vibes and keep the energy vampires at bay

MANILA, Philippines – It’s January and we’re ready to leave all the bad vibes behind us and start fresh – but it’s not that easy to stick to resolutions and stay optimistic when you’re stuck in a bad headspace.

Enter the Healing House, a literal house in Mandaluyong, that has built a following over the past few years through word of mouth for ridding their patients of negative energy.

The healers use energy healing modalities and alternative therapies – reiki, ancestral clearing, angel channeling, among many others – to help visitors hit their spiritual refresh button.

Are you getting over a breakup, struggling with a stagnant career, or are just curious about alternative healing? Here’s how you can give your aura the positive energy kick it needs.

What to expect

The Healing House is an actual house because owner Tina Lebron hadn’t planned on building such a large community of healers. What started out as her practicing and teaching pranic healing to her friends and family evolved into what it is today, compelling her and her husband to use the house they had planned to rent out into a space for her and other healers.

So from the outside, the Healing House looks just like any gated home. Inside, it’s laid out no different than your parents' place. But a closer look reveals its rooms look like doctors’ offices, with swivel chairs behind desks and a bed to one side. Once you’re through its entryway, you’ll see pyrite and quartz crystals, known for attracting success and clarity, for sale on a large table. On its walls are posters for healing workshops, while another room is dedicated to the sale of homeopathic remedies.

If you’ve booked a regular session, which takes around an hour to an hour and a half, you’ll sit with a healer who specializes in your modality of choice (Healing House offers 20 different kinds). Some of them will ask you to lie down so you can relax more.

How to choose a healing modality

It’s best to give Tina a call before visiting Healing House because booking appointments is how they’re able to respect the privacy of the residents in their area, but another reason to call is because Tina knows all the modalities they offer and all their healers. Here are a few of the healing modalities they offer:

Angel reading

Access bars therapy

Biomat

Counseling

Entity/space clearing

Floralive flower essences

Hilot

Millennium method

Pranic healing

Reiki

Theta

If you know what kind of healing you want to get or which healer you like, you can let her know. Otherwise, she’ll talk to you about your current problem and match you to a healer.

You can also ask to visit on a Tuesday, a “community healing day,” when all the healers are gathered in one of the house’s big rooms and visitors are free to go around, ask about their specialties, and see what healing with a kind of modality is like. On Tuesdays, a session will take around 30 minutes, which allows you to try around two or 3 other modalities in one day.

How much does it cost?

Another reason to go on a Tuesday – it costs P500. It's comparatively cheaper to the usual P1000 to P3500 for a regular session. The proceeds from community healing days go to Healing House itself, instead of the healers, to keep the center up and running.

Still skeptical?

The Healing House doesn’t offer treatments that replace anything your doctor prescribes, but it wouldn’t hurt to try a modality out and see for what its like to have your aura cleansed. If anything, it’s fun and interesting way to find out more about yourself, where you’re at, and how to turn all your negative energy on its head. – Rappler.com

You can contact Tina Lebron of Healing House at 4778823 or email her at tina.healingcircle@gmail.com. For more information on the center, check out their Facebook page here.