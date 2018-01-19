The celebrity doctor lets us in on the Belo Thermage 3-Step Lift that made the veteran broadcaster look younger than ever

Published 3:43 PM, January 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A few days ago, Korina Sanchez wowed the world with her new billboard for Belo Medical Group. And while Korina’s new look got its fair share of bashers, the general reaction was more along the lines of: how did she do it?

Vicki Belo told Rappler that Korina did a procedure called Belo Thermage 3-Step Lift, which starts with a procedure called thermage and followed up with other procedures that involve injecting the skin with proteins and hyaluronic acid.

“So first we tighten, then we lift and contour, lastly, we rejuvenate and make sure your skin is supple and radiant again,” Vicki said.

Thermage

Thermage is a procedure wherein radiofrequency energy is delivered to the skin and underlying tissue, infusing it with deep heat.

According to Vicki, the procedure “stimulates the production of collagen, therefore making your skin tighter. It also has fat melting effects, thus making ones’ face smaller.”

The effects of the thermage last for a year and a half maximum, and Vicki recommended not doing the procedure again within that timeframe.

“Doing it too often or [in] short intervals would disrupt the collagen synthesis and can alter results. You also need enough fat to achieve the youthful result and doing thermage too often would change this,” she said.

She also said that it is a non-invasive outpatient procedure with no downtime afterwards, and the patient doesn’t need to do any special preparations beforehand.

“The patient just needs to have a happy outlook and be ready to begin their Vicki beautiful journey,” she said.

In Korina’s case, she has been doing thermage every year for the past 3 years.

Protein and hyaluronic acid

The thermage is then followed up with two more procedures: one where protein threads are embedded into the skin, and a 3rd step where the skin is infused with hyaluronic acid to stimulate colalgen production and to cushion the skin from inside out.

Korina shared videos of her undergoing the final two steps on her Instagram.

One video shows protein threads being embedded into the skin on her face, and while it looks scary because it involves needles, Korina said that she was put on topical anaesthesia and insisted that she felt no pain at all.

Another video showed the infusion of hyaluronic acid via microneedles into Korina’s skin. The procedure was done on her cheeks, forehead, and neck, and while she experienced redness after, she maintained that it wasn’t painful.

Vicki didn’t disclose how much the procedure cost, but said “the price varies depending on the assessment on your skin condition and needs.”

“Best advice is go see our doctors first to know the right combination of treatments that will help you achieve your beauty goals,” she added.

When it comes to maintaining and maximixing the procedure’s effects, the doctor underscored the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

“Of course a healthy lifestyle is like a total package to achieve a healthier beautiful self. Eating right, doing the right exercise, and rest would be your best maintenance.”

She added that it is important to find the right diet that fits your lifestyle: “[Find] something that works for your health conditions and of course lifestyle. Ketogenic like what Korina did is not for everyone."

She also stressed the importance of good skincare: “I would suggest to protect yourself from sunlight by putting sunblock everyday. This is one of the best things to do for your skin to lessen the UVA, UVB and even high energy visible light damage. Beauty, like any other lifestyle, is a discipline of its own. It is a personal commitment and investment to achieve and maintain that youthful look.”

Korina shared the same opinion, saying on her Instagram, “There are no shortcuts to getting fit. You just have to watch what you eat. To get toned you have to exercise. And that’s what I did. Lost 15 pounds and purposely got darker. I like to be tanned,” she wrote.

It was after she lost weight and noticed her skin sagging that she turned to Vicki for help.

Vicki recommended thermage for patients with a fuller face. “If you touch and pull your cheek and you can stretch it more than an inch, then maybe you should go see your Vicki doctor to consult if they would recommend it for you.” – Rappler.com