Exercises to lift you up when the grind is dragging you down

Published 8:54 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There’s nothing wrong with a little extra hustle, but sometimes, the daily grind can bring you down – literally. The longer we sit at our desks, the more susceptible we are to damaging our spines – that means migraines, scoliosis, and even slipped discs.

What can we do to improve spinal health? Make your environment work for you: lean on your office chair’s backrest for support, keep your feet level on the ground, and keep your mouse on the edge of your desk to keep your body upright. It also helps to be aware of your core – you don’t need a 6-pack, but know that your core exists and is there to support you through all your daily activities, be it running, swimming, and yes, sitting at your desk.

When all else fails and you’re still feeling a back pain, take a break! The following stretches from Mindful Movement Asia General Manager Ken Colubio can help.

Sitting spinal extensions

While sitting at your desk raise both arms up and reach for the sky, just like you do when you get up in the morning. Do 10 reps, but go at your own pace – inhale as you reach up and exhale as you bring your arms down.

Spine stretch forward

This might be better done on the floor on a yoga mat. Sit with your legs out in front of you and reach for your toes. Exhale as you reach for your toes to decompress your spine. Again, do 10 reps at your own pace.

Squat

Sitting for two long also causes tight hamstrings, which leads to lower back pain. To do these squats, hold on to the back of your office chair and slowly lower your butt down, as if you’re about to sit on an imaginary chair.

What are your go-to stretches at the office? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com