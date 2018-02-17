The two stars share how they inspire their children to have active lifestyles

Published 11:30 AM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In showbiz, looking good is a must and when you're in your 40's it gets tougher to do so. But in the case of actresses Sunshine Cruz and Ina Raymundo, the two still look as young and beautiful as they were when they started their showbiz careers in the '90s.

Last year, along with Alice Dixson, they were launched as the brand ambassadors for Century Tuna. They represent the 40 and above market – proving that 40 is the new 20.

But it's not just about their careers – both are busy mothers. Ina is married to Canadian businessman Brian Portunak with whom she has 5 children. Sunshine meanwhile is a single mom of 3 daughters from her marriage to estranged husband, Cesar Montano.

Sunshine on inspiring her kids, others

Sunshine told Rappler at the Century Tuna Superbods launch that her 3 girls always ask how she maintains her physique despite the busy lifestyle she has as a mom and actress. (READ: 5 times Sunshine Cruz, Macky Mathay, and their kids were #Family Goals)

"They always ask me how I achieve my abs or my body," she said. "Sinasabi ko na basta sumama kayo sa akin. Mag-spinning tayo," she shares. (I tell them to come along with me and go spinning.) Sunshine like many parents, also has some strict gadget cut-off times for her kids. "When it comes to gadgets talaga, meron silang cut-off sa pagamit ng gadgets. Kasi kung hindi, even pagkumakain, ayoko yung mga kids na habang kumakain naka-earphones, naka-gadget. It's a no-no for me."

(When it comes to gadgets, they have a cut-off [time] when using them. I don't want kids using their earphones and gadgets while eating. It's a no-no for me.)

When it comes to getting them active, the Wildflower actress said that it doesn't take much effort to encourage them.

Grades are out!!☺️ Chesca’s general average : 95 Sam’s general average : 92 Angelina’s general average : 90 Keep it up girls! #proudmom A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:13pm PST

"With regards to pag-encourage sa kanila na mag-exercise, I don't have to do it kasi nakikita nila na ako nag-eexercise (With regards to encouraging them to exercise, I don't have to do it because they see me exercise a lot) and they want to be as fit as me."

Sunshine interacts with her followers very often on social media, especially with the moms who ask for tips. She said, "Kayang-kaya nila kasi, ang dami talaga na people [who] often ask me on Instagram how I do it. And kaya nga I post photos on Instagram – not to brag but to inspire. Moms, kaya nila maging fit. Kailangan lang talaga watch what they eat and they should exercise as well."

(They can definitely do it. There a lot of people who often ask me on Instagram how I do it. And that's why I post photos on Instagram – not to brag but to inspire. Moms can still be fit. They just need to watch what they eat and they should exercise as well.)

#soon A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:36pm PST

Ina Raymundo on raising 5 children and starting them early

At 42 years old and with 5 children, it's hard to believe that Ina has remained very fit, years after she captured the hearts of many in a famous beer commercial. In a separate interview with the media, she shared that when she had her first child, she was not at all careful of the food she ate.

"With my first [child], I didn't know anything about eating healthy at that time. So I ended up getting gestational diabetes. So I had to see a dietician to teach me to eat because if not, delikado (it's dangerous). Lalaki yung baby and nasa Canada ako nung time na iyon (The baby will grow and I was at Canada at that time). I learned a lot from that.

"And for me, it was a [blessing in] disguise na nangyari iyon na nagka (that I had) gestational diabetes. And because of that, I learned how to eat well," she said.

Her last 4 pregnancies also had some challenges along the way. After her 5th child, Ina said that she decided to rest because it took her a lot of time to recover, most especially because of postpartum depression.

After recovering from her pregnancy, Ina went back to exercising by doing Zumba, which she enjoys. It also helps that her husband Brian is into fitness.

I forget my age when I dance especially when I’m with @jesrylblack! #sayyestofitness #sexyknowsnoage #InasZumba #arthritiscantstopme #dancingislife #feelinggood #42turning24 A post shared by Ina Raymundo (@inaraymundo95) on Feb 10, 2018 at 2:01am PST

"Yung husband ko siya talaga he will get me a gym membership. Whether I like it or not, talagang, 'no, we are all joining.'"

(My husband is the type of person who will get me a gym membership. Whether I like it or not it's like 'no, we are all joining.')

Ina, like Sunshine, says that she doesn't have to force her children to be active since they love the outdoors. In fact, her kids play baseball and softball.

"You know my kids are very active. They both play baseball, my daughter plays softball... Meron kaming (There's a) baseball facility in Makati. It's a warehouse, kumpleto siya sa pag-train ng (it's a complete training center for) baseball players. And it's the only baseball facility in the Philippines."

Congratulations Bullpen for winning the 2018 Goodwill Games held at Alabang Country Club. @bullpenphilippines #goodwillgames #champions #alabangcountryclub #baseballphilippines #bullpenphilippines A post shared by Ina Raymundo (@inaraymundo95) on Jan 13, 2018 at 11:04pm PST

It also helps that the kids see that she and Brian are very active.

"[Everyday], they see us in the gym clothes. And whenever they ask me 'where are you going mommy?' 'I'm going to the gym...' So iyon yun, eh. (So, that's why) Kasi yung husband ko, (Because my husband,) the reason why he's very fit is because he would see his parents work out, kaya siya rin (that's why he's also) into working out.



"I don't think we have to force our children to go to the gym. They will naturally go to the gym. Yung bunso ko na lang (It's just my youngest) – my 5-year-old child, gustong-gusto na niya mag-work out as in gustong-gusto na niya. Pag dinadala ko siya sa gym [she's like] 'can I go there when I'm older?'" (my 5-year-old child really wants to work out. When I bring her to the gym [she's like] 'can I go there when I'm older?')

Yes, Minka! When you’re 16! Minka can’t wait to get older so she can REALLY workout. She has been bugging me since she was about 2 and half that she wants to exercise like us. Here, she was copying her big sis the whole time.#minkamanika #littlegymrat #salingpusa #startthemyoung A post shared by Ina Raymundo (@inaraymundo95) on Jan 27, 2018 at 9:22pm PST

As for people out there aiming to get back in shape, Ina advises people to "just start by being mindful of what you eat. Diba kung alam mo naman na (Because if you already know that) too much sugar and too much carbohydrates are bad for you, or too much fat or too much salt, then lessen it by half.

"Halimbawa, yung mga (For example, the) drinks [that are] sugary, let's say you have two cups a day – make it one. Bawasan mo lang (Just lessen it) and then eventually you'll just drink it twice a week and not every day. Ang laki ng difference noon (It makes a big difference).... you will lose weight, you will reach your ideal weight." – Rappler.com