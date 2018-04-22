Thinking about trying intermittent fasting? Maybe you should think again.

Published 11:11 AM, April 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's the word of mouth of the people around you, it's all over the Internet... but what is intermittent fasting or IF all about?

Generally, IF means you only have a particular time window to eat. The rest of the day, you have to fast. One "type" of intermittent fasting entails an 8-hour window to eat. The remaining 16 hours of the day, you have to fast.

Sounds simple? Not really.

Rappler talks to Juvy Martillos-Sy, Philippine Registered Nutritionist Dietician (RND) and US Registered Dietician Nutritionist (RDN), Chief Nutritionist Dietician of Asian Hospital and Medical Center, to explain that while IF is the fad right now, it's still not a good weight loss option.

“The public is being influenced that IF is an easy strategy for weight loss. We are hungry for ways to decrease our weight. But the public doesn't have a background on how it works so we appreciate if you approach a medical practitioner for scientific studies about it,” said Martillos-Sy.

What is intermittent fasting and its different types?

IF focuses on the eating schedule that we are implementing based on our lifestyle. IF falls as a fad diet, meaning a diet that has reached popularity that's too good to be true for you to lose weight in an easy way.

There's a type that's based on the number of days, 5:2. An individual can eat ad libitum for 5 days in which you can eat anything you want. For 2 days, an individual can eat 25% of the usual energy needs.

Another is the eating schedule. You can eat for 6 to 12 hours as your possible time window.

Alternate IF days is also another type. Today you can eat anything, tomorrow is fasting day, and so on.

Where do I begin if I want to do IF and is it safe to try?

We are encouraging [people] to adapt the normal weight loss program. A low calorie diet is accepted versus any type of fad diet. We don't encourage IF because the functions of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats are affected. If you change your eating pattern, there will be adjustments which could lead to hypoglycemia.

IF is not safe to try except for religious holidays that require fasting (e.g. Ramadan, Holy Week). If anybody insists, at risk individuals such as pregnant women, children, and diabetic patients should not try IF.

Healthy individuals should be careful but we are not advising [people] to try [it] since you are changing your metabolic system.

What does IF do to your body and will it give short- or long-term effects?

IF is effective for weight loss in a wrong application. When you have less food intake, there is weight loss. We change the normal metabolic pathways of our body. It is not applicable because of its health effects, such as suffering from nausea and low blood sugar.

IF will give you a short-term effect based on studies. More research is needed to prove if it can give a long term effect. IF is not yet established scientifically as an application for weight loss and most of the studies are done on mice.

Is it better to do IF in the morning, afternoon, or nighttime? What should be my first and last meal when doing IF?

No, IF is not the normal pattern of eating lifestyle. Why will you fast during daytime if you have an activity? What will be your source of energy? It's still better to do a calorie restricted diet and eat during breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Consider the inverted food pyramid. If you're going to start your activity in the morning, eat breakfast which will support energy for the whole day. Then eat lunch, and during dinner lessen your volume of rice, eat more vegetables but still with protein and carbohydrates.

How does IF affect losing or gaining muscles, fats, and weight?

If you fast for 2 days and take 25% of energy needs, your macronutrients will assist to produce energy. Muscles will break down to produce glucose, through the help of liver.

Later on, fats will lead to ketones which is not a normal process and only epileptic patients are advised to produce ketones because of brain conditions. There will be a chemical reaction in your body system.

If you do IF, there's time compliance, you eat bulk of food, but once the intake is very high in calories for a specific meal it will lead to hyperglycemia. This is what people do not think about. They are ready for the short term weight loss consequences but not the health effects.

What is your advice to those who want to try IF?

You shouldn't get into IF to avoid long term negative effects on your health status and to have a good maintenance of your body system. You might appreciate the short term effect of weight loss but during that time you will experience irritability, disturbed blood glucose, and irregular blood pressure.

We should lead proper and healthy lifestyles. Spend your time and effort to know the correct weight loss method and proper diet. Remember to consult a nutritionist dietician to consider preferences for weight loss. –Rappler.com