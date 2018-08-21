Looking for a new workout to try? Know more about Physique 57!

Published 2:00 PM, August 21, 2018

With the plethora of workout options available today from the cardio-heavy routines of spinning and rowing to the flexibility and relaxation practices of yoga, is there one that does it all?

The truth is, there is no panacea – no one way to get stronger arms, a trimmer middle, or a more powerful backside but Physique 57 comes close to that.

Physique 57 is a barre workout that originated in New York, specifically on 24 West 57th Street, by Jennifer Vaughan Maanavi and Tanya Becker in 2006. Maanavi, upon learning that her favorite barre studio would be closing, teamed up with Becker, one of the leading Lotte Berk instructors, to create a modern spin on the Lotte Berk Method.

Todat, Physique 57 has opened more studios in New York City, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Mumbai, Dubai and most recently, our very own Manila!

What exactly is a barre workout? Named after the primary piece of equipment used in class, the bar, the workout combines other equipment such as free weights, exercise bands, and exercise balls are into the class to get the best workout possible.

Here are 5 reasons why you should give Physique 57 a try:

1. Long and Lean

A fusion of yoga, pilates, and ballet, the workout combines cardio, strength training, stretching and recovery in the span of 57 minutes. Body weight is used as resistance, allowing for lean muscle toning and ZERO bulk.

What you get? A long, lean, dancer’s physique.

2. Effective and Efficient

Physique 57 works with a process called ‘Interval Overload’ which involves isolating every muscle group and challenging it to the point of fatigue then stretching it out for relief sculpting every inch of your body.

The method was designed to make every second count and give maximum results in the least amount of time. Multiple areas of your body including your arms, legs, core, and glutes are worked out. The best part? You actually have fun while getting stronger mentally and physically, working smarter not harder to achieve results.

“I feel stronger but there’s still so much more to learn and do with Physique 57. I love how each session differs from the other. And each time I try to push myself a little harder, pulsing more and going for the more difficult version," said Ria Veronica Despi a PR Executive.

3. Low Impact

Physique 57’s moves are easy on the joints, and are controlled and focused, aiming to building strength and flexibility so you don’t have to worry about high impact moves like jumping. This makes it suitable even for seniors and pregnant women.

With a doctor’s clearance, pregnant women who attend class are prepared both mentally and physically for labor and delivery.

The workout is appropriate for individuals of all fitness levels. It is ideal for individuals who wish to improve their core strength and posture. Many often sit in a hunched position at a desk or in front of a computer for long periods, and it takes its toll over time.

Physique 57 is appropriate for individuals who are seeking an intense but low-impact workout that will offer quick results.

4. Results inside and out

Besides getting that gorgeous lean physique, this barre workout increases bone density which help prevent conditions like osteoporosis. It also helps avoid injury. The small isometric muscle movements used during the workout build muscle strength without putting strain on ligaments and tendons like other fitness training methods can.

“I have been in the Physique 57 Manila program since July 2018. It will be my 12th session. I already lost 1 inch off my waist, my back fat was the first to go. Legs are more toned than when I started. But the real change was that I have more endurance now when I dance," said Maan Ilustre, a senior account manager.

“After 8 sessions, I lost 2 inches on my waist. I suffer from constant back pain due to me inactive lifestyle before plus mild scoliosis. Doing Physique lessened the pain. I notice the difference with my posture especially the back,” added Ria.

5. A Practice of Self-love

“I like Physique because besides giving me results, the values that it espouses are the very same values that I hold dear – loving yourself, striving for excellence and being the best you ever,” said Maan Ilustre a senior account manager.

With a sense of empowerment and gratitude infused into every class, Physique 57 is all about being the best version of you. That means accepting your physical body without judgments, learning to not compare yourself to others, and practicing gratitude for health and strength.

As Co- Founder Tanya Becker shares, “Falling in love with yourself first doesn’t make you vain or selfish, it makes you indestructible.” Giving yourself 57 minutes can change the course of your day and your life, in self-love and in feeling strong, seen, and worth while.

By unleashing the unlimited potential of your bodies, you unleash the potential of your whole life too.

Instructor Cecily McCullough will be flying in from the Big Apple to teach from August 22 to November 20, 2018.



– Rappler.com

