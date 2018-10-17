The pole powerhouse lets us in on the basic moves of the sport

MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve always been curious about the topsy-turvy, jaw-dropping sport that is pole dancing, you’re just in luck – Kristel de Catalina, Pilipinas Got Talent Season 6 Grand Champion and instructer/co-owner of Beast House Pole and Aerial Dance Studio, is here to dish out the basics of pole for aspiring beginners.



Limber up, stretch those muscles, and get ready for a mini tutorial by the pole dancing phenomenon herself. - Rappler.com