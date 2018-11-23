Give a gift that says 'take care cause I care'

Published 7:00 PM, November 23, 2018

You’ve heard it before: Christmas is the season of giving, not receiving. And in a season when we’re giving so much of ourselves, self-care is vital.

After all, the holidays can get pretty stressful: There are presents that need to be bought and wrapped, decorations that need to be put up, dishes that need to be cooked, and parties where attendance is practically compulsory. Plus, the traffic situation is a nightmare.

So if you’re still looking for the perfect gift to give this Christmas, give one that will revive the Christmas spirit in even the most frazzled person on your list.

Calm App Gift Card (US$59.99 for a year-long premium subscription)

One way to beat stress during the holidays is to take the time to pause, breathe, and meditate. Thanks to Calm, the #1 meditation app, anyone can now practice meditation and mindfulness anywhere, anytime of the day.

It has guided meditations, bedtime stories, relaxing music, videos on mindful movement and stretching, and even useful masterclass audio files (featuring talks from Eat, Pray, Love author Elizabeth Gilbert and happiness expert Shawn Achor).

So head on over to their website and, as they so aptly put it, “give the gift of calm” this Christmas.

Personal Journal

The Daykeeper, P1,079

The Sunday Night Journal, P699

Keeping a personal journal is another great way to practice self-care. Taking time out every day to sit quietly and write down your thoughts can help declutter the mind. And we’re not talking about holiday to-do lists (although those are helpful, too).

Keeping a personal journal helps sort out your thoughts and feelings, boost your creativity, and give you clarity. The Daykeeper and The Sunday Night Journal are two local journals that would make excellent gifts this holiday season. (READ: 12 planners to make 2019 the best year ever)

Yoga Classes

Two-session class for first timers, P990, White Space Mind and Body Wellness Studio

15-day Gift of Yoga Pass, P750, Urban Ashram

Sign up your loved one for yoga classes. There are plenty of yoga studios that offer first-timer packages. The benefits of yoga in relieving stress, detoxifying the body, helping with relaxation and focus, and aiding in meditation are numerous and well-documented.

Yoga is more than just about physical transformation, it’s also about mental, emotional, and spiritual transformation, making it a very powerful self-care tool. It’s all about creating balance in every aspect of life. And in a season that can easily leave people feeling holi-dazed and confused, yoga can help restore much-needed balance.

Yoga Towel

Sora, P1,999, thesoralife.com, Aura Athletica, Frankie & Friends General Store

Inspire your loved one keep at their yoga practice by giving them this beautiful yoga towel made from recycled plastic (yes, it’s environment-friendly!) for Christmas. The best part is, it can go from their yoga practice to their trip to the beach to their next travel destination, too.

Self-care books

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero, P455, National Book Store

Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed, P768, Fully Booked

Rising Strong by Brené Brown, P828, Fully Booked

Self-care also involves investing in one’s personal growth. There are tons of fantastic self-care books out there that would make great holiday presents; books that focus on the importance of embracing who and where you are and living your truth. Because these renowned authors know that self-care is all about self love—knowing that you’re already awesome as you are and tapping into the power of being true to yourself.

Tea

Packaged Teas, starts at P1,255, TWG

During the holidays, when people are busy thinking of everyone but themselves, it’s important to carve out some me-time, in this case, through tea time!

Help your giftee start a mindfulness habit of unwinding with a hot cup of tea at the end of the day. After all, tea is known to help reduce stress and anxiety. What’s more, it’s the perfect drink to enjoy with a good read or while journaling.

Bath scrubs or bath bombs

Surprise Scrub Sampler Set, P395, www.rrawph.com

Bath Bomb Collection, P300. www.soakartisansoap.com

Nothing soothes tired, aching muscles at the end of a long day shopping for presents or cooking a noche buena feast like a long, warm bath. It also provides a great opportunity to get away from the chaos of the holiday season and finally enjoy some alone time.

Whether Christmas or not, luxurious scrubs and fragrant bath bombs easily transform bath time from rote to relaxing. – Rappler.com

Maggie Adan is a storyteller at heart. She is a freelance editor, writer, and content creator.

When she’s not stringing words together, she’s practicing yoga, doing crafts, puttering around in the kitchen, or providing free petting services to neighborhood dogs.