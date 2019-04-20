It's an oilbularyo's heaven!

Published 9:00 AM, April 20, 2019

Essential oils. What’s not to love?

Any handbag-carrying tita will swear by her handy dandy essential oil roller whenever a "nahihilo ako," or "'di ako makatulog," or a mid-day "nasestress ako!" arises (among many other "ailments.")

Relate or not, it’s no surprise why essential oils have become, well – an essential – for many. They're all-natural, they smell really good, are easy to apply and absorb, and are packed with nature-derived health benefits (both physical and mental) that can provide instant results (we'll provide some examples later).

So hold on to your oils, titas, because Young Living, one of the world's leading essential oil companies, has officially made its highly-demanded presence in the Philippines, opening their first ever experience center at the heart of Bonifacio Global City.

Young Living, which has been on its soft opening since November 2018, opens their doors to anyone passionate about all-natural wellness, eager to learn more about the magical properties of essential oils and blends.

Once inside the spacious, beautifully-designed Experience Center, your gaze will instantly divert to the overwhelmingly wide array of Young Living essential oils and products available on display per shelf.

All 312 Young Living oils have been shipped to Philippine shores, much to the joy of 60,000 Philippine-based customers who have already been subcribers to Young Living abroad prior to the opening (that means no more online ordering, delivery waiting time, and shipment errors).

Each shelf showcases a row of their best-selling oils, each one with a handy guide on its name, a general description of its scent, and its specific benefits.

Aside from the basic oils (rosemary, spearmint, peppermint, etc), Young Living is also known for their signature blends, which are each uniquely named and meticulously mixed according to their function.

Their tropical Stress Away blend, for example, is recommended for any form of stress (studying, work, dizziness), and mixes pure Lime and Vanilla oils for a comforting, tropical, stress-busting blend.

The Young Living facilitators in-store can also help you pinpoint which among their oils would be best for your specific needs.

Trouble sleeping? Try some soothing Lavender – one of the most popular essential oils around the world, known for its relaxing properties, calming effect, and suitability for sensitive skin.

Muscle pains and tension? Young Living's cooling Panaway blend may do the trick – it combines wintergreen, clove, and peppermint oils, creating the minty scent and muscle-relaxant effect similar to pain-relieving ointments.

How best to absorb its magic? There are 3 ways: apply one drop onto your palm, rub with both, cup your hands onto your nose, and breathe in through your nose deeply.

You can also mix in a few drops of your chosen oil with a "carrier oil" to dilute it – coconut oil, olive oil, or argan oil are good options – and rub it gently onto your skin's "thinnest" areas for quicker absorption. These are usually your temples, wrists, nape, and behind your ears.

You can also opt to diffuse your oil via an essential oil diffuser (which Young Living also sells), enriching your space immediately with its mood-upping fragrance and healing properties.

The experience center also pays homage to Young Living's founder, Gary Young, who started the business 25 years ago in his own backyard in Washington.

From just planting lavender seeds, creating his own homemade oil distillery, and to now leaving behind a globally-renowned wellness legacy, it's a story every Young Living fan can appreciate.

Let's also bring up the elephant in the room: their prices.

Admittedly steeper than the rest, Young Living justifies its pure essential oils' pricy tags with its "Seed-To-Seal" philosophy. This means that, unlike other companies, Young Living oversees first-hand the whole process, from start to finish – from ethical sourcing, state-of-the-art research and science, packaging, and their high-quality standards.

Simply put, each bottle is worth your hard-earned money – a fact 6 million members worldwide can attest to.

Personally speaking, I can agree as well; one little whiff of their therapeutic-grade peppermint oil can blow your olfactory senses away! It's super potent, strong, and noticeably 100% pure. Fun fact: one drop of Young Living's peppermint oil is equal to 28 cups of peppermint tea. (Peppermint is a stimulating oil, perfect for re-energizing the mind, combating dizziness, and staying focused.)

Even their pure lemon oil is a fragrant delight (which you can also drop into your water, by the way!), amounting to 75 lemons in just one bottle. (Lemon is uplifting, refreshing, and invigorating.)

Ready to join in on the fun? Come on over to the Young Living side and sign up as a member! Members get an instant 30% off on any oil upon subscription, and will receive a Young Living Starter Kit for purchase, which, pun intended, contains all the essentials.

What's in the kit?

Newbie members will get to take home their own YL dewdrop diffuser, a premium essential oils collection of 10 individual 5ml oils and blends), a complimentary Stress Away blend, an AromaGlide roller tool, Love It? Share It! greeting cards and oil bottles (perfect for gifting), two NingXia Red power juice sachets, a comprehensive product guide, and a member's guide.

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, Young Living opens its arms to wellness advocates and essential oil hoarders alike, ready to take its Manila-based fans on the sweet-smelling journey anyone's mental and physical health will appreciate. – Rappler.com

The Young Living Experience Center is located at Twenty-five Seven Mckinley Building, 25th Street corner 7th Avenue, BGC. For any questions, you may email their customer service or check out Young Living Philippines' Facebook page.

