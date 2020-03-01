MANILA, Philippines – The first time Kristina Sy clipped in for an indoor cycling class, she fell in love.

She was determined to bring this kind of exercise back home to Manila because, in her own words, "the workout that’s gonna work for you is the one that you really love doing."

Back in 2015, studios that offer one (and just one) type of exercise was mostly unheard of in Metro Manila. The first pop-up studio was “dingy” (Kris’ words, not ours), had no website to back it up, and the aircon was leaking but to her pleasant surprise, it became an underground hit.

Since then, Electric Studio has grown into a diverse community who always carve out time for an intense 45 minutes of exercise across 4 branches in different parts of Metro Manila.

In this episode of Inside the Industry, we talk to Electric Studio CEO and co-founder Kris Sy and Electric Studio instructor Jam Munasque about indoor cycling, their first rides ever, Taylor Swift (yup), and what Electric Studio is all about.

Listen to Inside the Industry (and other Rappler podcasts) on Spotify, iTunes, and wherever else you get your podcasts. – Rappler.com