MANILA, Philippines – As the novel coronavirus outbreak intensifies into a pandemic, we've been told by health experts to practice social distancing – which basically means limiting our interactions with people as much as possible to avoid catching or passing on the virus.

So is it still safe to go to the gym, which is, after all, a place where people inevitably converge and use shared equipment?

According to an article on The Independent, gyms are "high risk locations" when it comes to the spread of the disease, with physician and journalist Dr Norman Swan telling gymgoers to "be super careful" when they go for their workouts and make sure to thoroughly wipe down equipment before and after they use it.

In these times, perhaps skipping the gym could be the best option – but that doesn't mean you should sacrifice your workouts. Regular exercise, after all, is one way to protect your immune system, according to Harvard Health.

Thankfully, there is the thing called the internet, where an entire catalog of fitness channels and apps are ready to give people the rewarding workouts we need from the safety of our own homes. Here are just some of them:

Yoga with Adriene

With over 500 videos, YouTube's favorite yoga teacher definitely has a class that'll fit your mood. Whether you only have 10 minutes, or are craving a full-length hour-long session, want to work your entire body, focus on certain body parts, or just get rid of anxiety, Adriene has a video for you. Make no mistake though – just because it's a home flow doesn't mean it's any less challenging than a workout you'd get at a studio – and Adriene has a way of gently pushing you to stay with her throughout the routine. Adriene's perky but calming voice and non-pretentious approach to teaching – plus the regular cameos of her dog Benji – make her videos a great alternative to attending studio classes.

BarStarzz

You can build some serious muscle using your own bodyweight – and the guys of BarStarzz prove it. Workouts are led by a group of several very buff men and women, who teach calisthenics – workouts using your bodyweight as resistance – in videos you can do pretty much anywhere, including your own home of course. The channel includes "follow along workouts" where you can do exercises in right along with the trainers – who, by the way, aren't the type to go gentle, so if that's how you get motivated, this is the channel for you. The channel also has a lot of educational videos including beginners' guides to calisthenics, returning to traiing after being injured, and how to properly do specific exercises with the correct form.

The Fitness Marshall

If you want to work out and fulfill your dancefloor cravings while you're at it, this is the fitness channel for you. Caleb Marshall, aka The Fitness Marshall, releases dance videos set to songs by some of the hottest pop stars today – from Lizzo, to Dua Lipa, to Ariana Grande and more. Caleb's choreography is challenging but doable, and his coaching platitudes make each video even more fun. If you're short on time, doing a couple of videos are enough to get your blood pumping, or you could line up several videos for a full-blown indoor dance party.

PopSugar Fitness

From kickboxing, to pilates, to barre, to Zumba and with videos as short as 10 minutes to as long as an hour, you'll never run out of options with PopSugar Fitness' catalog. Classes are led by a variety of teachers too, from Popsugar's resident coach Anna Renderer, to insta-famous fitness experts (like Kayla Itsines and Jake Dupree), to trainers that have worked with celebrities.

Blogilates

This 10-year-old channel has a wealth of videos led by fitness instructor Cassey Ho. What started out as a small channel for her pilates students has evolved into one of the most popular YouTube fitness channels, with Pilates-based workouts that can challenge even the fittest of people. Cassey has several workout series playlists – including an apartment-friendly series that will work especially well for those who can't do a lot of jumpning around (for the sake of the downstairs neighbors).

HASFit

It's got a cheesy AF name – HAS stands for Heart and Soul – but it lives up to it by being an all-inclusive fitness channel, with workouts designed for EVERYONE, from those looking to build serious muscle to those with limited mobility, or who require low impact exercises. The videos are led by personal trainer Joshua Kozak and his wife, health buff Claudia, who does modified versions of the exercises for those who need it. Aside from exercise videos, they also share recipe videos so you can also get ideas for healthy eats to complement your workouts.

Apps

Nike Training Club

Like a personal trainer in your pocket, the Nike Training Club app has a variety of workouts (created by professional trainers) depending on the muscle group you want to target, the duration, and the type of equipment you have available. The app basically takes the guesswork out of your workout routine, and once you hit the "Start" button on a workout, you don't have to think about what you're going to do next – just follow the routine. The app also allows you to play your own music as a voice guides you through each exercise. Most of the workouts last less than an hour – but they're intense enough that you're sure to get those muscles working, no gym needed. You're also given a badge everytime you hit a milestone (like working out 3 times in a week for instance).

Adidas Training by Runtastic

The app has a workout creator that allows you to customize workouts depending on how long you want them to be, and what body parts you want to work. There are also a collection of pre-set workouts that focus mainly on bodyweight and cardio, so you don't need anything more than a little bit of space to get in a good sweat session. The app includes a tracker where you can log your progress shots (MOTIVATION!), and pre-set training plans that will help you hit specific goals over the course of a few weeks. – Rappler.com